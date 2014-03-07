READ: Edward Snowden Sends Testimony on Spying to EU Parliament

READ: Edward Snowden Sends Testimony on Spying to EU Parliament

  • Published
  • Updated
edward snowden

Carnival in Germany. (Getty)

In a written testimony submitted to the European parliament, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden told European lawmakers to confront their allies about surveillance. Documents released by Snowden revealed surveillance programs that collect and store data from around the world. These programs are controlled by the “five-eyes” spying partners of the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

This testimony comes simultaneously as the EU puts increased pressure on the United States to ensure the privacy of their citizens, a serious concern after documents revealed the NSA spied on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s private cell phone.

Read Snowden’s complete testimony below:

Read More From Heavy

Edward Snowden Will Speak at SXSW
Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook