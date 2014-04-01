Ray Buxton, Powerball Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ray Buxton Powerball

Ray Buxton, a senior citizen from Northern California, has claimed a $425 million Powerball jackpot, according to a press release from his representatives. The jackpot is the sixth largest in Powerball history.

Here’s what you need to know about him:

1. He Picked Up His Winnings While Wearing a Yoda T-Shirt

The Associated Press reports that Buxton claimed his winnings at the California State Lottery HQ in Sacramento on April 1. He was wearing a Yoda t-shirt inscribed with the words, “Luck of the Jedi I have.”

2. His Mantra: ‘You Can’t Win if You Don’t Play”

Buxton says he’s been playing the lottery for 20 years under the mantra, “You can’t win if you don’t play.” He bought the winning ticket on February 19 at the Dixon Landing Chevron in Milpitas, California. The winning numbers were 17, 49, 54, 35, and 1 with the Powerball number being 34.

3. Buxton Has Known About His Victory Since February

Since February, Buxton has been working with accountants and lawyers setting up bank accounts and charities for his new found wealth. According to the AP, he will take a one-time payment of $242.2 million before tax.

4. Buxton Says He Didn’t Sleep For Days After His Win

After realizing he won, Buxton says, “Once the initial shock passed I couldn’t sleep for days.”

5. He Wants to Spend Time With His Family & Friends

Ultimately his short term goals are to “spend time with my family and friends, start a charity and consult with professionals on hot to pragmatically utilize this windfall.”

