How to Watch the USA vs Germany World Cup Game Livestream Online

Thursday at 12 p.m. Eastern time, the USA takes on Germany for the final game of the World Cup group round. The United States needs to either win or draw against the formidable Germany team in order to advance to the Round of 16. However, even if the U.S.A does loose, they can still move forward if the Portugal and Ghana game ends in a draw.

If you’re going to be in work tomorrow and need to know how to watch the game online, look no further.

If you have a subscription with your cable provider that allows you to watch ESPN, ESPN 2, or ESPN 3, you can watch every game live streaming online at WatchESPN.com/ or the Watch ESPN app on your smartphone or tablet.

Once you go to the website and select “Soccer”, you must enter your cable provider the username and password given to to you by your provider.

If you don’t have an ESPN subscription, you can also download the free Univision Deportes app on your iPhone or Android. This will allow you to see score updates, highlights, and a live stream of the game with Spanish commentary.

You can also follow Heavy’s live blog recap of the game by following the link below: