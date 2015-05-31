John Kerry Bike Injury: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

United States Secretary of State John Kerry was hospitalized in Geneva, Switzerland with a broken leg after falling from his bike while riding in nearby Scionzier, France, the New York Times reports.

The injury will cut short Kerry’s European trip, as he was scheduled to fly to Madrid on Sunday for an official visit there, before a meeting in Paris with a coalition of foreign ministers the United States has assembled to go after ISIS, according to the Times. He will join the Paris conference via video, the Times reports.

“The secretary very much regrets not being able to visit Spain to meet with one of our close allies for discussions on a range of issues, as well as being unable to attend the counter-ISIL coalition ministerial meeting on Tuesday in Paris in person,” a statement from the State Department said.

Here’s what you need to know about the accident:

1. His Bike Hit a Curb While He Was Riding on Part of the Tour de France Course

Kerry, 71, had an opening in his schedule Sunday morning in case negotiations with Iranians that were held Saturday carried on longer than expected. The talks with Iran ended Saturday afternoon, so the Secretary of State decided to ride his the bicycle he brought with them on a part of the Tour de France course, the Times reports.

Back in #Geneva as part of ongoing #IranTalks negotiations. Another chance to speak directly w FM @JZarif. pic.twitter.com/Ati4PkL1VS — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) May 30, 2015

His bike hit a curb, causing the crash. No one else was involved in the accident. Kerry was being accompanied by his motorcade and security detail when he crashed, according to the Washington Post.

“Paramedics and a physician were on the scene with the Secretary’s motorcade at the time of the accident,” State Department Spokesman John Kirby told CNN, adding that Kerry received initial medical care there.

2. He Was Flown By Helicopter to a Hospital in Geneva

Kerry was flown by helicopter to the Geneva University Hospital for treatment.

“The secretary is stable and never lost consciousness,” State Department Spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. “His injury is not life-threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

Kirby said Kerry was in “good spirits” and was “grateful to the French and Swiss authorities, doctors and nurses who assisted him after the accident.”

3. He Broke His Right Femur in the Fall, Near a Previous Hip Surgery

Kerry broke his right femur in the fall, the State Department said. The injury was near where he had previous hip replacement surgery, according to the Washington Post.

4. Kerry Is an Avid Cyclcer

According to the Washington Post, Kerry is an avid cyclist and often ride his bike when on trips in Europe in the morning or during down time.

Kerry took several trips in Lausanne, Switzerland, during breaks in negotiations with Iran in March and April.

5. He Is Returning to Boston to Receive Treatment

Kerry will fly home to Boston to receive treatment. It could take several months for the broken femur to heal, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

He will be treated at Massachusetts General Hospital by the doctor who performed his hip replacement surgery.