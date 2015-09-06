Here’s the Secret to Getting a Pumpkin Spice Latte Early

Starbucks stores around the country will officially start selling the pumpkin spice latte on Tuesday, September 8. But if you want to get your latte before Tuesday, you’ll need a secret password. This year, excitement about the lattes has increased because the recipe has been improved and will include real pumpkin.
Here’s what you need to do to get a latte early:
How to Get the Latte Today
According to Starbucks’ official Pumpkin Spice Latte Twitter account, all you need to do is go to their fan pass website and enter the password “pumpkin.” You’ll then need to enter your phone number and you’ll be texted a pass to show the Starbucks barista to get a pumpkin spice latte early. Remember, this pass doesn’t get you a free or discounted latte, it just gives you early access.
Some customers are reporting that they’re getting their pumpkin spice lattes even without the pass, as long as the store has the syrup in stock. But if you want to be on the safe side, bring the pass with you. Some people say the new recipe tastes better, but others are saying it tastes the same.
Starbucks Isn’t Your Only Location for a Pumpkin Latte
By the way, if you want to try pumpkin spice lattes somewhere else, you can also get them at Dunkin’ Donuts. Dunkin’ Donuts has had their pumpkin spice products available since August 31. Panera Bread also offers pumpkin coffee. McDonald’s sells pumpkin lattes too, but fewer than half of their U.S. stores will sell them this year, Bloomberg reported. You can also make your own at home. Many recipes are available online, including this one: