Craig Strickland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A country singer who had been missing since December 26 after setting off on a hunting trip in northern Oklahoma during a winter storm was found dead Monday.

The search for Craig Strickland, the 29-year-old lead singer of the band Backroad Anthem, lasted for several days. His friend, Chase Morland, 22, was found dead December 28. Searchers also found Strickland’s boat, which had capsized and his dog, Sam, who was OK and had stayed by Morland’s body.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Friend Tweeted They Were Going ‘Right Through’ the Winter Storm

Craig Strickland’s friend, Chase Morland, who was found dead Monday, sent an eerie tweet Saturday night, saying the pair was heading right into the winter storm in northern Oklahoma:

In case we don't come back, @BackroadCRAIG and I are going right through Winter Storm Goliath to kill ducks in Oklahoma. 😅 #IntoTheStorm — Chase Morland (@ChaseMorland) December 27, 2015

Strickland and Morland were hunting at Kaw Lake, when their boat apparently overturned, CNN reports.

According to CNN, the fierce winter storm brought rain, sleet and snow to the area near the lake, with wind speeds up to 45 mph Saturday night into Sunday. Wind chills were as low as 15 degrees, CNN reports.

The search began Sunday when the friends’ family members told police they hadn’t heard from them. Rescuers had to halt their operations Monday night when it got too dark, hours after finding Morland’s body.

Morland was a close friend of Strickland and worked at Gellco Outdoors, a hunting supply store in his home state of Arkansas.

“Chase lost his life in a duck hunting accident in Ponca City, Ok,” Gellco Outdoors said on Facebook. “Our prayers and sympathy go out to the Morland family during this time of loss. We ask all of our customers to remember this family at this time.”

2. His Wife Is a Former Miss Arkansas Winner

Strickland was married to former Miss Arkansas winner Helen Wisner Strickland. The couple married in November 2014, according to Arkansas Bride:

Craig Strickland from Alma started a band, and that’s where it all began. Sherwood native Helen Wisner had some friends in the band and their paths soon crossed. At that time, however, Helen was seeing someone else. But Craig got his chance soon enough, and the two fell madly in love. A year later, at the Miss Arkansas USA pageant in which Helen was competing, their relationship took a pivotal turn. Craig had a hunch she would win, and he was right. When she was announced the winner, amidst tears and pageant waves, Craig shocked the crowd (and Helen!) by walking on stage and getting on one knee. Talk about a crowning moment!

Helen Strickland has posted updates about the search for her husband on Twitter, asking for prayers.

“Craig is still missing. The search has been called for the night. It will resume again in the morning with a sonar boat. Still need prayers,” Helen posted on December 28. “We love you Craig Michael. Come home.”

3. His Band Backroad Anthem Started in 2012 in Arkansas

Strickland formed the band Backroad Anthem in his native Arkansas in 2012 along with guitarist/vocalist Toby Freeman, fiddler Eric Dysart, lead guitarist Josh Bryant, bassist Brandon Robold and drummer Isaac Senty. The band says on its Facebook page they started at a local church:

The band started at a local church as friends with a common love for music, but by the end of their first performance it was clear they had caught lightening in a bottle. With the ability to play off each other, engaging a crowd came naturally and they quickly found the identity and sound they desired to express to fans.’With these pieces in place, we’ll be able to build a fan base that will fall in love with our music,’ Craig explained. ‘The stars are aligning for this band.’

The band has opened for Chris Young, Josh Turner, Gary Allan, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr and the Eli Young band. They released their first EP on May 13, 2013, “Small Town Fame,” which reached 24th on the iTunes Top Country Music chart.

The band was scheduled to play New Year’s Eve at the Rev Room in Little Rock, Arkansas.

4. He Is an Arkansas Native & Won the Local ‘CW Star’ Contest in 2012

Strickland was born and raised in Alma, Arkansas. He lived in Fayetteville with his wife.

He won the local “CW Star” contest in 2012 to pick a face of the channel.

5. Country Musicians & Fans Rallied to Pray for Strickland

Friends, fellow country musicians and fans rallied around Strickland and his family on social media, using #PrayersForCraig.

Prayers for the family's of Craig Strickland, Chase Morland, and @BackroadAnthem ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNE043Rs5b — Meagan White (@OfficialMeaganW) December 29, 2015

Sending our prayers to the families & friends of Chase Morland, Craig Strickland & @BackroadAnthem from everyone at #CMchat! — Jessica Northey-Shaw (@JessicaNorthey) December 29, 2015

Please pray for our friend Craig Strickland and Chase Morland. Chase's body has been found but they're still searching for Craig. — Austin Hill (@BAwaterfowl) December 28, 2015

Plz pray for Craig Strickland, lead singer of Backroad Anthem & husband of @HelenWisner.His hunting boat was found capsized & he is missing — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) December 28, 2015

Backroad Anthem said on Facebook that a prayer vigil was held December 29.

“Please join us tonight at the Cross Church Springdale student building as we pray for Craig, the families, and his safety. It starts at 9 pm and everyone is welcome. If you can’t make it, please join us in prayer at 9 from home. The power of prayer is huge,” the band said.