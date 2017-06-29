Jill Lamontagne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jill Lamontagne, a married health teacher in Maine, was accused of having sexual contact with a teenage boy in court papers filed by the teenager’s mother after he tried to commit suicide. However, a jury later found Lamontage not guilty of the crimes.

The 29-year-old teacher and mother of two was on administrative leave while the allegations lodged by the mother are being investigated. Lamontagne was represented by a lawyer, who has denied the allegations.

On a teaching blog, Lamontagne, who taught at Kennebunk High School, wrote that she wanted to be an “exceptional role model” for students. She strongly denied the allegations.

1. The Boy’s Mother Sought a Protective Order Against Lamontagne

According to the Press Herald, the explosive allegations against Lamontagne were outlined in a protection from abuse order the 17-year-old boy’s mother filed in Biddeford District Court against the health teacher.

The family alleged that a “sudden hospitalization for a suspected suicide attempt led the student to reveal the relationship to a family member, a registered nurse and a psychiatrist,” reported the newspaper.

The school district learned about the accusations two days before the order and placed Lamontagne on leave, according to the newspaper.

The court ultimately ordered Lamontagne to stay away from the boy for two years, The Journal Tribune reported.

2. The Boy Allegedly Accused Lamontagne of Having Oral Sex With Him But Witnesses Said She Was With Them at the Time

The court documents provide details of what the boy is alleged to have told his mother about Lamontagne.

The mother wrote that she had already heard a rumor that the teen was having a sexual relationship with Lamontagne, but he initially denied the account until he ended up in the hospital.

The mother alleged that “Lamontagne engaged in a number of sex acts with the student, including oral sex, ‘and other stuff,'” according to The Journal Tribune, which added that the boy allegedly “said he loved her, he said it happened numerous times, in the classroom, at her house, in her car.”

The mother’s complaint accuses Lamontagne of asking her son “to meet her at her house,” where they allegedly “fooled around” after she taught a half day workshop.

However, at trial, reports the Press Herald, it emerged that “former colleague and the Lamontagnes’ daycare provider testified Jill Lamontagne was with them at those times” that the boy alleged sexual contact had occurred. Lamontagne denied any such contact.

After her acquittal, her lawyer said, “Jill has been completely exonerated. It was the fantasy of a teen boy, which got out of control,” according to the Press Herald.

3. Lamontagne Has Described Herself as a ‘Nerd’ & Former Athlete

The Kennebunk High School student newspaper wrote a length profile story in 2013 on Lamontagne, dubbing her “Mrs. L.”

The story reported that Lamontagne was herself a former student at the school. “I was a nerd, I guess…but I always played three sports too,” she told the student newspaper of her own time in high school, adding that she played on the basketball, cross country, and softball teams.

The story described Lamontagne as “our beloved health teacher.”

It reported that she originally wanted to be an ER nurse. “But when her senior year of college came around she decided she wanted to become a teacher instead (which we are all so glad she did) and graduated from the University of Southern Maine and eventually got her masters from the University of New England,” the newspaper reported.

In the story, Lamontagne also discusses the birth of one of her children.

4. Lamontagne Is a Married Mother of Two

Photos that Lamontagne posted to her Facebook page indicate that she is married with two small children.

Her Facebook page contains all family photos showing her with her husband, children, or the entire family on beach vacations and the like. She has been married for six years.

On a teaching blog, Lamontage had written that her mission was to “be an exceptional role model for my students. As a health teacher, I educate students about many aspects of their lives/lifestyles and I believe that I need to practice what I preach.”

She added that her goal was to “be successful in teaching students about these very sensitive topics, I am trustworthy, honest and reliable. I strive to be all of these things, along with kind, healthy and responsible so that I am a great role model and mentor for my students.”

5. The Boy Tried to Kill Himself by Ingesting Multiple Medications

According to the UK Daily Mail, the boy was hospitalized in Maine Medical Center on June 9.

He had ingested “a cocktail of medications in a failed attempt to end his life, including ibuprofen, Tylenol, cold medicine and a blood thinner.”

Daily Mail reports that the “student said he felt ‘used’ by Lamontagne, but wanted to carry on their affair and did not want her to go to prison.”

The school district superintendent told WCHS the district is working with authorities “to ensure the safety of our students and our staff.”