When Is Arby’s Venison Available? Release Date & Details

Arby’s is rolling out its popular Venison sandwich in time for hunting season for a single day. When will the Arby’s venison sandwich be available?

The sandwich will be available for sale at every Arby’s restaurant throughout the United States on October 21, 2017, according to the restaurant chain. The sandwich will remain available only until supplies last, the company says.

According to the Today Show, Arby’s will sell its “popular venison sandwich at all 3,300 restaurants nationwide starting on Oct. 21 after having released it in five states last year.”

However, the sandwich will not be sold indefinitely.

“The sandwich will be available while supplies last,” Arby’s said in a press statement.

In the press release, Arby’s said that it had “launched a limited-edition Venison Sandwich in five select hunting-centric states last year. Participating restaurants sold out of the sandwich within hours, and the unique offering generated an outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country hoping to try Arby’s take on venison.”

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich.”

According to Arby’s, the Venison Sandwich “features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venision is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then sous-vide for three hours… the juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries.”

The Arby’s culinary team is also offering a limited-edition Elk Sandwich, which will also be available on October 21 but only in three restaurants in popular elk hunting states of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

“The sandwich features a tender elk steak topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions on a toasted specialty role,” according to Arby’s.

The Elk Sandwich will be offered at these Arby’s locations:

200 East 144th Ave. Thornton, Colorado 80023

2607 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming 82604

2834 King Ave W Billings, Montana 59102