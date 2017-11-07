Sharon Mobley Stow, Jim Acosta’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Abilio “Jim” Acosta has been a fixture in the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump‘s administration. On Wednesday, he was banned from the White House indefinitely, per a press release by Sarah Sanders.
Acosta’s career in journalism stretches many years. For many of them, Sharon Mobley Stow, 46, was along for the ride. The couple were married for over 20 years, but were recently divorced.
Stow has kept an extremely low profile on social media, and Acosta’s social media accounts don’t show a single photo with her.
Here’s what you need to know about Stow and her relationship with Acosta:
1. Acosta & Stow Met in College
Acosta and Stow met in college while attending James Madison University in Virginia. After they met, Acosta and Stow dated for numerous years before graduating in 1993 from the school.
Just one year later in 1994, Acosta and Stow got married in what MarriedWiki described as a “private wedding” with attendees mainly being close friends and family members.
For years, the couple resided in Maryland in a three-bedroom home that they bought in 2008 for $660,000.
2. Acosta & Stow Had 3 Children Together
The couple waited a few years after marriage before deciding to have children. But they now have three of them together: Two girls and one boy.
While being a correspondent for a news network can certainly be time consuming, Acosta’s Instagram page shows that he tries to make time for them as much as possible, vacationing to far-away places.
3. Acosta & Stow Filed for Divorce in July 2017
A report by The New York Post‘s Page Six notes that Acosta and Stow “quietly” split in early 2017. According to court records, the former couple officially and started divorce proceedings in Charles County District Court on July 6.
In the meantime, sources told the publication that Acosta is “enjoying the single life” in Washington D.C.
“A friend lives in his building and [has seen] him with different women,” a colleague of Acosta’s told the new outlet.
4. Stow is a Registered Nurse in Maryland
While Acosta majored in mass communications and minored in political science at James Madison, Stow got her degree in nursing from the school and has pursued a career in it.
According to Maryland licensing records, Stow is a registered nurse who’s able to practice in Maryland.
5. Acosta & His Family Have a Net Worth of Around $2.5 Million
Acosta started working for CNN back in 2007 after holding jobs with CBS News and several of its affiliates. Right out of college, he got into radio, but eventually made the transition over the broadcast TV.
According to WikiNetWorth, Acosta and his family have an approximate net worth of $2.5 million. It says that Acosta earns a $300,000 salary at CNN, and that’s not including money that he makes from other work like being a columnist or teaching journalism.
