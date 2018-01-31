Ivanka Trump at State of the Union: See Photos

By
Updated Jan 30, 2018 at 10:21pm

Published
Getty

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the State of the Union.

Some people were wondering if presidential daughter Ivanka Trump was at the 2018 State of the Union address because she didn’t get much screen time, especially not compared to usual.

Ivanka Trump was at the State of the Union. She attended with her husband, Jared Kushner, and she wore a patterned plaid dress to the event (Ivanka’s style is much scrutinized). Here’s a photo of Ivanka Trump at the SOTU 2018. She walked into the hall with Kushner.

Jared Kusner and Ivanka Trump attend the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Ivanka’s fashion choice was more sedate than the red dress she previously wore when her father spoke to Congress. Some panned the red dress as inappropriate for the venue.

Ivanka Trump (C) and White House Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning Jared Kushner (R) look on as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Ivanka looked stunning in her red dress. She has been by her dad’s side throughout his presidency and even before, during his campaign. (Getty)

Ivanka Trump wasn’t the only Trump child at the State of the Union. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were also in attendance.

The Trump contingent at the State of the Union address.

Some people on social media were curious about Ivanka Trump’s unusually low profile at the State of the Union.

Ivanka Trump’s stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, garnered more attention at the State of the Union address. She arrived separately from the president, which was a break in tradition, and she was seated with the president’s invited guests. Melania wrote a white pants suit that was reminiscent of the white pants suit that Hillary Clinton wore to Trump’s inauguration.

Here’s Melania’s white pants suit at the State of the Union:

GettyMelania Trump.

Here’s Hillary Clinton’s white pants suit on inauguration day:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. She later attended a luncheon after the inauguration. As she left the inauguration, she was greeted by people who wanted to shake her hand, and she seemed genuinely grateful for the support. (Getty)

In contrast, some women at the talk, such as Democrat Nancy Pelosi, donned black, as Hollywood stars have done before, in solidarity with the #metoo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Here’s another photo of Ivanka Trump at the January 30, 2018 event.

Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner (C-L) and Ivanka Trump arrive for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018.

President Trump’s speech focused on the issues he cares about, from immigration reform to tax reform to the strength of the U.S. military and the heroics of firefighters, police officers, and veterans.

