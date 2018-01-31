Ivanka Trump at State of the Union: See Photos

Getty

Some people were wondering if presidential daughter Ivanka Trump was at the 2018 State of the Union address because she didn’t get much screen time, especially not compared to usual.

Ivanka Trump was at the State of the Union. She attended with her husband, Jared Kushner, and she wore a patterned plaid dress to the event (Ivanka’s style is much scrutinized). Here’s a photo of Ivanka Trump at the SOTU 2018. She walked into the hall with Kushner.

Ivanka’s fashion choice was more sedate than the red dress she previously wore when her father spoke to Congress. Some panned the red dress as inappropriate for the venue.

Ivanka Trump wasn’t the only Trump child at the State of the Union. Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, were also in attendance.

Some people on social media were curious about Ivanka Trump’s unusually low profile at the State of the Union.

I’m surprised when the mentioned they First Lady, they didn’t show Ivanka. Anyone else surprised about that? #SOTU — The White Jerome (@thewhitejerome) January 31, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump, garnered more attention at the State of the Union address. She arrived separately from the president, which was a break in tradition, and she was seated with the president’s invited guests. Melania wrote a white pants suit that was reminiscent of the white pants suit that Hillary Clinton wore to Trump’s inauguration.

Here’s Melania’s white pants suit at the State of the Union:

Here’s Hillary Clinton’s white pants suit on inauguration day:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

In contrast, some women at the talk, such as Democrat Nancy Pelosi, donned black, as Hollywood stars have done before, in solidarity with the #metoo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Here’s another photo of Ivanka Trump at the January 30, 2018 event.

President Trump’s speech focused on the issues he cares about, from immigration reform to tax reform to the strength of the U.S. military and the heroics of firefighters, police officers, and veterans.