Joel Taylor Dead: Storm Chaser Dies at Age 38: Reports

Joel Taylor, a well-known storm chaser who appeared on the Discovery Channel TV Series, has died young at the age of 38, according to reports from close friends in the industry.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor,” Taylor’s storm-chasing partner Reed Timmer, wrote on Twitter. “I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend.”

Other colleagues confirmed Taylor’s death, and fans flooded social media with tributes in memory of the Oklahoma-raised storm chaser whose passion was weather. He was remembered as a “storm-chasing icon,” and his untimely death left those who knew him and the show in shock.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor’s Life Seemed to Be Going Well & His Cause of Death Remains Unclear

RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend pic.twitter.com/htN45t8wik — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 24, 2018

On Facebook, Timmer indicated that Joel was at a good place in his life, writing, “…I can tell you that Joel was at a very happy time in his life, and we’ve been brainstorming non-stop this winter about chasing plans this spring. He has the biggest heart of anyone I know, and has always been there for me through thick and thin. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. My heart goes out to the Taylor family. We lost a legend.”

How did Taylor die? What was his cause of death? Whenever someone dies young and suddenly, that’s the obvious question. However, thus far, the circumstances and cause of Taylor’s reported death have not been released. On Facebook, Taylor gave no public hint that anything was wrong. Colleagues who were close to him either wrote on social media that they did not know how he died or stressed that people should focus on remembering his life.

Taylor recently posted a video about having a great time in Atlanta on his birthday.

His last public post came on January 15 and was about the birth of a niece. “My first niece arrived this morning!” he wrote. One of his photos from 2017 indicated he may have been on a cruise at that time, as he posed with water behind him, and with one friend writing, “I recognize that lanyard! Have fun!!” and another asking him about his cabin. His cover photo on Facebook is of a storm.

Taylor Became Fascinated by the Weather Because He Grew Up ‘Near the Heart of Tornado Alley’

Joel Taylor appeared on Discovery’s show, Storm Chasers. “Growing up near the heart of tornado alley, Joel had a front-row seat to plenty of severe storms and tornadoes,” the show’s bio for him reads.

“Always fascinated by these phenomena, he attended the University of Oklahoma to study meteorology. There, he met someone who shared his passion for severe weather and storm chasing, Reed Timmer. The two have intercepted countless tornadoes, and with Joel’s keen knowledge of the back roads of the Great Plains, he has long been the trusted driver of Reed’s TVN team.”

Taylor wrote on Facebook, “Many of you may not know but I grew up a cowboy on a ranch in Western Oklahoma.”

I was lucky enough to meet Joel a few years ago at Reed’s wedding. He was so kind to me and we got to hang out for a bit during those few days. I snapped this photo of him and that just seemed like who he was. A huge smile. RIP Joel Taylor…you will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/mZI5eHzhKG — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) January 24, 2018

The Facebook page Team Western OK Chaser reported on January 23, 2018 that Taylor had died, writing, “Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing.”

The site notes that Taylor “didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”

Tributes Flowed in Memory of Joel Taylor

Texas Storm Chasers also shared the news, writing, “Sad news tonight. Joel Taylor, featured in the Discovery TV series ‘Storm Chasers’, has passed away at the age of 38.”

Tributes flowed in for Taylor:

Terrible news in the weather community tonight. RIP Joel Taylor. A great guy who will be sorely missed. — Chris McBee (@McBeeWX) January 24, 2018

Hearing the very horrible news that storm chaser Joel Taylor has passed away! He was word wide known from discovery channels storm chasers! R.I.P buddy! You will be missed 😖 — Justin Frantzen (@JustinFrantzen5) January 24, 2018

Sad news. Storm Chasers was one of Discovery's best shows and Joel Taylor, along with Reed Timmer, were as gutsy as two people could ever be, risking their lives countlessly to help learn about storms to save others. You want bravery? This guy had it in spades. RIP. https://t.co/dz29aOlRp3 — Jean N. (@naturalbacon) January 24, 2018

Another great chaser gone too soon. We are deeply saddened to hear that Joel Taylor, a person who had a huge passion for storm chasing, has passed away at the age of 38. Please keep his family in your prayers. #chaseon — Echo Top Chasers (@EchoTopChasers) January 24, 2018

Other friends joined the Team Western OK Chase comment thread to say the report was true. “I can confirm it 100%. It is widely known in our community,” wrote one friend of Joel Taylor.

Taylor Was Remembered for His Friendly Personality & His Death Has Devastated Friends

Blake Brown, a video stringer for a media company, wrote on Facebook, “Today has been a rough day… Joel Taylor, a guy I have always looked up to growing up, passed away. He was a very respected chaser and one of the nicest guys out there. I’m still in shock from this devastating news. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family.

Enjoy every single moment of every day. Tomorrow is never promised.”

As word spread quickly through the storm chasing community that Taylor had died, others expressed their pain.

Molly Houchins, of Molly’s Weather HQ, wrote on Facebook, “Devastating news out of the storm chasing community tonight. We have lost Joel Taylor… He was a great person, always chasing because it was his passion. Many of you have seen Joel chasing with legend Reed Timmer, Joel was usually the driver of the Dominator on Discovery Channel’s ‘Storm Chasers.’ Reed has confirmed this as true and it is a devastating loss to everyone. My thoughts and prayers go out to Joel’s families and closest friends. Rest in peace Joel… — feeling devastated.”

Fans Felt Like They Knew Taylor Personally After Watching His Storm Chasing Exploits

Fans who enjoyed watching Joel Taylor on Storm Chasers expressed great shock, with one writing, “NOOOO!!!! Reed and Joel were awesome on Storm Chasers!!! Felt like we knew them personally…. R.I.P. Joel 😔🙏🏼” Fans remembered his friendliness.

Horrible to hear that we've lost Joel Taylor today. One of the kindest chasers I've met – he was more than happy to take a picture with a star-struck nerd back in 2014. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/vm1HCvuBAS — Sean Ernst (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) January 24, 2018

Others praised him as an icon in the storm chasing world. “I’m literally in tears right now I spent so much time watching storm chasers and that helped feed my want to be a meteorologist I can’t believe Joel Taylor is gone. RIP to one of the best,” wrote one woman.

RIP to a Storm Chasing icon, Joel Taylor. Such a tragic loss and prayers for his family and friends. #RIPJoelTaylor pic.twitter.com/wwEpmMg5F8 — Ethan Moriarty (@Ethcon1) January 24, 2018

This post will be updated as more is learned about Joel Taylor’s death.