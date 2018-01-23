Marshall County High School Shooting: Scanner Audio

Twitter

There was an active shooter at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, with reports that there was one fatality and other victims, according to police scanner traffic and the governor. The shooter was taken into custody.

“As of right now, all patients have been transported that we’re aware of,” police said in the live scanner traffic. You can listen to it here.

The governor confirmed the incident, writing on Twitter, “Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…”

The scene was not entirely secured at around 8:30 a.m. A helicopter was landing at the school. One student was reported to have a broken ankle. The shooting occurred on January 23, 2018. News of the shooting first broke on social media, with multiple people offering prayers for the school community.

There was a report of several students hiding in the woods. “Pray for Marshall County High School, I am a student there and we just had a school shooter, multiple students injured, please pray for us,” wrote one person on Twitter.