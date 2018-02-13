Armed Man Reported at University of Houston Campus [UPDATED]

Getty

The University of Houston sent an emergency email to its students warning about an armed man possibly seen on campus, but did not lock down the campus. This caused students to worry about whether or not they should still go to classes. The University of Houston has since reported that the alert has been canceled as of 4 p.m., and the subject is not considered to be in the vicinity anymore. Here are the details about what happened.

UPDATE: UHPD is cancelling the alert for the suspect seen on campus near the Athletic Complex. The suspect is no longer in the vicinity o — UHAlert (@UHAlert) February 13, 2018

UPDATE: The suspect is no longer in the vicinity of UH. https://t.co/gsT4C2FLVe — University of Houston (@UHouston) February 13, 2018

The alert came after police were following aggravated robbery suspects from Pasadena, Click2Houston reported. The suspects realized that police were following them, and they bailed near I-45 and Cullen Boulevard. Authorities believed that at least one of the men ran onto the campus near the baseball field.

The suspect is a black male wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, and black pants, the university reported in its email to students and staff. He was seen carrying a weapon and students and faculty were urged to avoid the west side of campus. More specifically, the areas of concern are the Stadium Complex area, Athletics Alumni, and the baseball field. The Athletic Complex and UH facilities were searched and later cleared.

Please avoid the targeted area for the armed individual! Stadium Complex area, Athletics Alumni, and the Baseball Field — UH IT (@uhit) February 13, 2018

A description of the weapon he was carrying was not available. The university has not been placed on lockdown, which left students concerned about whether or not they should still go to class.

So am I supposed to risk my life and still go to class? @UHouston pic.twitter.com/zdtg0XDKYH — dalia (@daliajguerrero) February 13, 2018

A professor from Valenti School of Communications said there was a large police response.

All kinds of cop cars with sirens and police on foot just went across the grass behind my building on the @UHouston campus. Anyone know what the emergency is? — Summer Harlow (@SummerDHarlow) February 13, 2018

Other people in the vicinity also shared the police response.

Screen recorded from the Snapchat map pic.twitter.com/5jtIoGxBdX — Nick Pomes (@NickPomes) February 13, 2018

Some students reported seeing a man arrested, but he did not match the description from the alert:

Just had this pic sent to me pic.twitter.com/nJlLL63tDD — Nick Pomes (@NickPomes) February 13, 2018

Students who were on campus at the time barricaded the doors to their classrooms, just in case.

Photo from inside classroom at @UHouston shows barricaded doors as police search for armed robbery suspect. STORY: https://t.co/z8uLKJnhrXhttps://t.co/v0pMxADQGK pic.twitter.com/bb0voKt4UD — Jay R. Jordan (@JayRJordan) February 13, 2018

This is a developing story.