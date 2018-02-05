Missouri Pileups: Videos & Photos of Deadly Missouri Accidents on I-44

At least one person is dead and several others injured after multiple accidents were reported near Lebanon and Rolla, Missouri.

One person was confirmed dead following a 12-vehicle pileup on eastbound I-44 near mile marker 138, according to KMOV.

In addition, a 30-car pileup on eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 186 in Rolla caused twelve people to be injured and two people being airlifted from the tragic scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported icy road conditions and a sharp curve to be the main contributing factors in that crash, which you can see aerial coverage of below:

Videos and photos going viral online show just how horrifying the crashes were. Read on for further coverage:

Responders from several agencies are on the scene of a major accident on HWY44 at the E63. Over the next several hours professionals will be working to administer care, secure the scene & clear the road. Expect significant delays & call 911 if urgent help is needed in the area.

At least one is dead in a rash of pileup accidents on a #Missouri highway after a wave of #snow and freezing rain

There is a horrible pileup between Marshfield and Conway on Missouri I-44. If you are traveling east and have not yet reached Marshfield, I suggest you just find a place to pull off and have a cup of coffee. Same if you're traveling west and haven't reached conway. Get off at Lebanon and take a break and keep up with current road conditions. I am hearing as much as a 5 hour delay and more than 50 accidents.

Super Bowl Sunday turn deadly for some people in Missouri after this 43 vehicle pileup on that closed I-44 in both directions near Marshfield killing 1 and injuring dozens. The closure lasted 13 hours.

Pile up on I-44 near Conway, Missouri leaves one dead and many others injured. Ice on the road made it impassable for a portion of the afternoon Sunday. I-44 is expected to remain closed till Monday around 7 am.

Many are speaking out on the dangers that truck drivers face everyday because of hazardous driving conditions, and they’re asking for prayers.

“Being a truckers wife, my biggest fear is what’s happening in Missouri right now! Thank god Damon is not there and is safe,” Devan Ridings posted to Facebook. “Please pray for everyone and their families involved in the I44 pileup. Its heartbreaking.”

Truck.news stated on their website, “Praying no fatalities! I 44 Missouri mm 110 East bound shut down due to crash. Front door seat… turn your radios on. This is happening often nowadays and it’s terrible how truckers risk their lives everyday. Prayers.”