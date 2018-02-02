Peter Strzok: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

US Government

Peter Strzok, a counter-intelligence officer in the FBI, has become a flashpoint for Republican criticism of the Robert Mueller investigation into Donald Trump.

Strzok was quietly reassigned from his position in the probe, and it was later revealed that he and another FBI official, Lisa Page, wrote anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages to one another, calling into question his objectivity in the Mueller investigation into Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Strzok was also a key player in several stages of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, which led to no criminal charges.

1. Strzok’s Texts to Lisa Page & His Role in the Clinton & Mueller Investigations Have Caused Controversy

In early December, the Wall Street Journal reported that Strzok had been reassigned from the Robert Mueller investigation in the summer of 2017 after a “government watchdog” began looking into his texts with an FBI lawyer with whom he was having an affair, Lisa Page.

It then emerged that Strzok played a key role in the bureau’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. CNN reported that Strzok changed former FBI Director James Comey’s “earlier draft language describing Clinton’s actions as ‘grossly negligent’ to ‘extremely careless,'” in Comey’s statement about the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails. Grossly negligent is a phrase with legal significance as that is the standard needed to prove criminality.

However, complicating Strzok’s persona, it was later revealed that Strzok helped write the first James Comey letter that reopened an investigation into Clinton’s emails shortly before the presidential election, which Clinton has argued negatively affected her chances at the polls.

The content of the electronic messages between Strzok and Page has provoked a political firestorm.

“God Hillary should win 100,000,000 – 0,” Strzok wrote to Page, according to one message obtained by Politico. “Also did you hear [Trump] make a comment about the size of his d*ck earlier? This man can not be president,” Page responded, Politico reported. CBS News, which also obtained the emails, wrote that Strzok, on election day, “expressed his dismay at seeing a map showing…Trump winning — he called it ‘f*****g terrifying,’ and a week after the election, Strzok and Page were also alarmed to see that Jeff Sessions was likely to be named attorney general,” with Strzok writing “Sessions for AG” along with an expletive, to which Page replied, “Good god.”

Page and Strzok also wrote disparaging messages about Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, “with Page expressing the hope that he ‘fails and crashes in a blaze of glory,’” reported CBS.

In March 2016, Page wrote: “God trump is a loathsome human….omg he’s an idiot.”

“He’s awful,” Strzok replied.

According to Fox News, more texts were revealed in January 2018. “Page warned Strzok that Clinton ‘might be our next president,’ in a Feb. 25, 2016 message, continuing, “The last thing you need [is] going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more [DOJ] than [FBI]?”

2. Peter Strzok Graduated From Georgetown University & Is One of the FBI’s Most Experienced Counter Terrorism Officers

#NationalSpousesDay Both FBI Peter Strzok and married mistress Lisa Page are still employed pic.twitter.com/B5nggKPZcG — CindyForTrump (@immigrant_legal) January 26, 2018

Strzok graduated from Georgetown University, a list of donors to the university showed. Strzok earned his master’s degree from the school in 2013, the list indicated. In 2012, Strzok and his wife, also a Georgetown alum, donated between $2,500-4,999 to their alma mater.

Hodgman and Strzok also donated between $250-499 to the Shakespeare Theatre Company, a 2007-08 annual report said. The couple live in the Fairfax, Virginia area and purchased a home for $520,000 in June 2003, according to public real estate records. He is 47-years-old and previously lived in Massachusetts, according to online records.

The Wall Street Journal has called Strzok “one of the FBI’s most experienced counterintelligence agents.”

3. Peter Strzok’s Wife, Melissa Hodgman Is a Lawyer

Peter Strzok is married to Melissa Hodgman. Hodgman started working in the enforcement division at the SEC in 2008 as a staff attorney and was promoted to assistant director in 2012. She investigated numerous cases of fraud and earned a $229,968 salary in 2016, FederalPay.org reported.

“I am honored by this appointment and look forward to continuing our tradition of pursuing tough but fair enforcement actions in complex and cutting-edge cases, especially matters involving cross-border issues and efforts to hold gatekeepers accountable for breaches of their professional standards,” Hodgman said in a news release.

According to an SEC press release, “Before joining the SEC staff, Ms. Hodgman worked as an associate at Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy in Washington. Ms. Hodgman earned her masters of law with distinction in securities and financial regulation in 2007 from Georgetown University Law Center, her law degree with high honors from Georgetown University Law Center in 1994, and her bachelor of science degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 1990. Ms. Hodgman received the Ellen B. Ross Award as well as an SEC Chairman’s Award in 2010.”

4. Strzok Served in the U.S. Army

Peter Strzok is a former Army officer, according to The New York Times. Little is known about Strzok’s time in the military, however.

5. Peter Strzok Is Now Working in the FBI’s Human Resources Division

Peter Strzok was quietly reassigned to a supervisory position in the Human Resources Division of the FBI. Since then a firestorm of Republican criticism has centered on the FBI and Department of Justice.

The House Intelligence Committee voted, apparently along partisan lines, in January 2018 to release a four-page memo written by a top Republican that GOP congressmen believe shows bias in those agencies toward Trump, who is reportedly poised to allow the memo’s release. Democrats have countered that the memo omits key information and is misleading, and the FBI has expressed grave concerns about its potential release.