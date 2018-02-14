Where Is Parkland, Florida? Map of Douglas High School Shooting

Google Maps

At least 20 people have been injured in a school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School and the suspect was at large, but WVSN has reported the suspect is in custody. Where exactly is the school in Parkland, Florida and Broward County? It’s unclear exactly where the suspected shooter is at this time, but police are searching for the person. They have not yet released a name. You can see a map above showing where the high school is and what is immediately nearby the school. The school is located at 5901 Pine Island Drive. Here is a map of exactly where Parkland, Florida is:

Google Maps

Here is where Parkland, Florida is, from a wider angle:

Google Maps

Parkland, Florida is a smaller city in Broward County, with a total population of 23,962 as of 2010. It’s a total of 12.8 square miles. The affected area, as shared by Google, is here:

Google Maps Affected Area Affected Area

Here is a closer look at what is nearby:

‌Google Maps

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is near the corner of Coral Springs Rd. and Holmerg Road, near Sawgrass Expressway. A Walmart Supercenter is nearby.

According to fire rescue officials, the situation is being treated as a mass casualty incident, with between 20 to 50 victims. The exact number is not yet known. The school is currently on lockdown and police are searching for the gunman.

JUST IN: The Margate Fire Department is reporting this is a "mass casualty incident" and there could be 20-50 victims, @CBSMiami reports https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/slr0Kvue3L — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

The extent of the injuries from the shooting is not yet known. According to WSVN, one person was seen being wheeled into an ambulance, but that person was on their phone. Police have told parents and concerned residents to stay away from the school.

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

The police tweeted that parents in touch with students ask them to remain calm and barricaded in their rooms until police come.

Students/Teachers #Douglas High School Remain barricaded inside until police reach you. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing a red shirt, and police were seen handcuffing a person in a red shirt. CBS reporters on the scene heard law enforcement say the suspect might be in custody, but this is not confirmed.

#BREAKING #StonemanShooting person in red shirt handcuffed by police. Not known if this is suspected gunman. pic.twitter.com/sYiYDVCLEI — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING: The suspect is now in police custody after this afternoon's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. LATEST: https://t.co/pxezUW1UOL pic.twitter.com/MUXPZQVwYu — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

The suspected gunman, possibly a former student, was shown in the photo below, being taken to the hospital.

#StonemanDouglasHighSchool SUSPECTED gunman has been taken to hospital by ambulance #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/Ik29sCWDZl — Sandra Mitchell (@CBSLAsandra) February 14, 2018

This is a developing story.