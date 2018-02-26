Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, a 26-year-old American tourist in Japan, is being investigated in the murder of a woman he allegedly met on an app, according to numerous reports in Japanese and international media.

A woman’s severed head “was found in a suitcase in the rental apartment of New Yorker Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, 26, in Osaka, Japan,” according to The Washington Post. Bayraktar was in Japan as a tourist, according to the newspaper. He is denying that he had anything to do with the unidentified victim’s death, according to The Post.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Woman Told Friends She Was Going on a Date With an American, Reports Say

The young woman’s last contact with friends came when she told them she was “going to see an American for a date,” according to The Washington Post, which added that the woman said she had met a man named “Jay” on an app and also shared the news on Instagram on February 15, saying she was going to “meet Jay.”

The New York man was staying in a dwelling that tourists use as cheap lodging. According to BBC, “The woman is believed to have visited another apartment in the western Osaka prefecture with the suspect earlier in February.”

2. Authorities Discovered a Woman’s Severed Head

Authorities made a grisly and horrific discovery: A severed head allegedly inside the man’s luggage.

The head was allegedly found inside the man’s vacation rental in Japan, according to The New York Post. Asahi.com reports that the man was already in custody after the woman, a 27-year-old office worker, disappeared. Now he was “being questioned in connection with a severed human head found inside a suitcase left in an apartment in Osaka,” the site reported.

3. The Woman & a Man Were Captured on Surveillance Video

The evidence in the case includes surveillance video. According to Asahi, the security camera footage “showed the woman and a man who is believed to be Bayraktar meeting at a location near JR Morinomiya Station in Osaka around midnight that day and entering the apartment building in Higashinari Ward together.”

After that point, the man is seen leaving the building on his own on several occasions and, at times, he was seen carrying a large bag, the site reported. “It became impossible to locate the woman as the battery on her mobile phone went dead afterward,” reported Asahi.com.

4. The Woman’s Mother Contacted Police When She Didn’t Show Up for Work

The young woman’s family and co-workers grew concerned when she didn’t show up for work. According to The Tokyo Reporter, “the woman is employed at a company in Osaka. On February 17, her mother consulted with police after a person at the company said that she failed to arrive at work.”

She was last seen leaving work on February 15, the news site reported. The site and others reported that the American had denied any knowledge of what happened to the woman, whose name was not released.

5. The Suspect Was Accused of Locking the Woman Up

Before the discovery of the head, the suspect was being questioned on accusations he may have locked the woman in an apartment – again, accusations he denies.

Authorities received “a tip about Bayraktar confining the woman in the apartment. He was arrested on February 22 on suspicion of locking up the victim,” reported UK Daily Mail.

Bayraktar does not appear to have a record trail in online records in America.