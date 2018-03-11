Emma DiGiovine: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fox News’ bro-in-residence is divorcing his wife of nine years after she learned he was having an affair with a 25-year-old staffer at the conservative news network. The allegations that Jesse Watters, 39, was headed for divorce court after his wife, Noelle, learned of the affair, first appeared in the New York Daily News. Their report says that Watters wife filed for divorce in October 2017. The couple has two daughters together and had been living in Manhassett, New York, together.

DiGiovine and Watters made their relationship clear to the human resources department at Fox News, reports the Daily News. After that, DiGiovine, who had been working on Watters show, was transferred to Laura Ingraham’s The Ingraham Angle. A spokesperson for conservative network told the Daily News, “Within 24 hours of Jesse Watters voluntarily reporting to the Chief of Human Resources in November 2017 that he was in a consensual relationship with a woman on his staff, management met with both parties and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network where she currently remains.” The report adds that rumors that Watters and DiGiovine were a couple first spread when the pair shared photos on social media in the Caribbean at the same time.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In Addition to Working at Fox News, DiGiovine Was an Aspiring Model

According to her LinkedIn page, DiGiovine was a fit model with MSA Models from July 2012 until 2014. DiGiovine is a graduate of Fairfield University where she studied journalism and was a member of the Fairfield University Dance Ensemble, graduating in 2014. During her time there, DiGiovine was the director of marketing at the school’s student association.

DiGiovine was formerly an intern at Showtime where she worked as an assistant to the vice president of corporate affairs and the vice president of entertainment. DiGiovine began working at Fox News in February 2015 as a production assistant with the show Stossel. In June 2016, DiGiovine began working for Watters on Watters World. Among her achievements listed while working on the show, “Field produced Presidential sit-down interview March 2017,” “Field produced Air Force One shoot with POTUS March 2017,” “Watters’ World White House liaison” and “Field produced Super Bowl, Trump National Golf Club with Eric Trump, Appalachia & Chicago South Side.”

2. DiGiovine Was ‘Violated’ by a Trump Supporter at the January 2017 Inauguration & Said ‘It’s Fine, It Happens Often’

A Kinja story from January 2017 indicates that DiGiovine was “violated” by a Donald Trump supporter at the inauguration. As a producer, DiGiovine approached a group to interviewed by Jesse Watters saying, “We just want a gay man.” The piece continues, “As they were wrapping up the confrontation, a Trump-hat donning man in his late 30s walked by and stroked his hand across her face, neck and arm. He complimented her with a “beautiful” and walked away.” When someone asked if DiGiovine was okay, she replied, “It’s fine, it happens often.”

3. On Election Night 2016, DiGiovine Recommended that Millennials Have Their ‘Cocktails’ Ready

DiGiovine, who appears to at least have conservative leanings based on her social media postings, wrote a piece dedicated to millennials in the midst of the 2016 election. The article was published by Elite Daily. DiGiovine wrote, “In my opinion, it’s kind of bittersweet that the election will soon be over. What will America have to talk about? Scandals will seem so lame in comparison to Hillary Clinton’s email investigation and political debates will seem so boring without Donald Trump’s brash banter.” DiGiovine added, “I strongly recommend having a Montepulciano in hand, sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the ride. Do your part and vote, and then sit back and wait for the results.”

4. Watters’ Soon to Be Ex-Wife Used to Work at Fox News Too

In 2011, Noelle hosted a short lived fashion and style show on Fox News titled iMag. The couple’s twin daughters were both born in 2011. During an hilarious segment on Fox News’ show Outnumbered, while the female hosts talked about the perils of dating liberal men, Jesse shared a story from his life. The ambush reporter said that he believed he and his wife where “simpatico” in political terms so was shocked when Noelle told him she voted for President Obama in 2012.

Jesse explained what happened after she told him:

And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! Are you kidding me?’ She got me good.

Jesse also offered his thoughts on political dating from the male perspective:

The rule of thumb for guys is you can be a crazy tea party right-wing conservative, but if the girl is Communist and she’s hot, you’re in. I mean, it doesn’t matter, as long as she’s hot.

Though Mediaite reported in December 2012 that Jesse had donated $500 to President Obama’s campaign.

5. The News Breaks Just After it Emerged that Watters Was a Personal Dinner Guest of Trump at the White House

The news of Watters alleged affair comes after the Daily Beast reported that Watters had been a personal dinner guest of Trump’s at the White House. Watters and Trump were joined by another Fox News contributor, Sebastian Gorka, who commonly wears the medal of Hungary’s Nazi collaborators during his on-air appearances. A source told the Daily Beast that Watters and Gorka had been specifically invited because the president “couldn’t get enough of them on TV.”