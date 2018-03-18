‘March for Our Lives’ Near Me: List of March 24 Events Around the Country

On March 24, a national March for Our Lives event is happening, with the major march occurring in Washington D.C. at 10 a.m. Eastern and sister marches taking place around the country on the same day. This is not the same as the National School Walkout Day from March 14, where students and staff around the country walked out of class and observed a moment of silence for 17 minutes. The March 24 event is taking place on a Saturday and won’t be disrupting school or encouraging students to walk out of their classrooms. Here’s everything you need to know about the March, when it’s taking place, and how to find one near you. Most of these events are seeking gun control, but they’re not seeking to reverse the Second Amendment or outlaw guns altogether. Interestingly, not every group rallying today is rallying for gun control. One group in New Jersey is hosting a “Protect Our Children” rally, seeking armed protection in their schools.

Below is a list of March for Our Lives locations around the country. If you can’t find a location near you, just visit the March for Our Lives website at MarchForOurLives.com and enter your City and ZIP code. So far, a total of 820 events are scheduled worldwide. Here is a list of major cities around the country that are hosting March for Our Lives rallies. This list is from a variety of sources, including local websites, Wikipedia, and more. These are in alphabetical order by state. Each event’s time is the city’s local time, and each event is on March 24 unless otherwise indicated. If your state isn’t listed, just look on the March for Our Lives website, which will likely have even more events listed in the coming days.

Alabama

Helena: Learn more here.

Alaska

Anchorage: 12 a.m.-3 p.m. Delaney Park Strip

Arizona

Phoenix: Arizona State Capitol at 10 a.m. MST. More than 4300 have RSVP’d so far on Facebook.

Prescott: This event will begin at noon at the Courthouse Square.

Tucson: The march will begin at 11 a.m. at Jacome Plaza and they will walk along 4th Avenue to the UA campus. More than 5,000 have expressed interest on Facebook so far.

Arkansas

Arkansas State Capitol, 10 a.m.-1 p.m..

California

Fresno: At Fresno High School at 1 p.m. Currently raising funds here.

Long Beach: Bixby Park at 10 a.m. Details here.

Los Angeles: The rally will begin at 6th Avenue and Spring Street at 10 a.m. local time. (Note: The Facebook page still lists the location and time as Pershing Square at 9 a.m., so you’ll want to contact the organizers for the most updated details.)

Sacramento: Starting at 10 a.m. at the California State Capitol. Learn more here.

San Diego: Starting at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterfront Park. So far 5,000 have RSVP’d and 10,000 have indicated interest.

San Francisco: Civic Center at 1 p.m. Details here.

San Jose: San Jose City Hall at 11 a.m.

San Luis Obispo: Starting at 2 p.m. at Mitchell Park, this event is being organized by Together We Will SLO and Women’s March SLO. Learn more here.

Santa Ana: Orange County at Centennial Regional Park at 2 p.m.

Santa Barbara: De La Guerra Plaza at 10 a.m.

March for Our Lives South Orange County: San Clemente Public Library at 9 a.m.

Ventura: Plaza Park at 10 a.m.

Colorado

Denver: An event has 4,000 people RSVPing on Facebook and 16,000 interested.

Connecticut

Hartford: This one is being organized by Tyler Suarez. They will meet at the Hartford Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m.

Delaware

Willmington: Meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Howard High School and marching to Rodney Square, where a rally will take place. Details here.

Florida

Many of these are from the Sun-Sentinel.

Coral Springs: Starting at 10 a.m. on 7201 W. Sample Road.

Delray Beach: Begins at 4 p.m. at Old School Square, marching along Atlantic Avenue to the beach, ending in a prayer circle.

Doral: March begins at 10 a.m. at Downtown Doral Park.

Fort Lauderdale: Details to come at MarchForOurLives.com.

Gainesville: Bo Diddley Plaza at 11 a.m.

Gulf Breeze: This one will be at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on the Gulf Breeze Parkway (permits pending) and may also double as the Pensacola event, since permits weren’t available for locations wanted in Pensacola.

Key West: Starts at 1 p.m. at Southernmost Beach (1405 Duval St.)

Miami Beach: The rally will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami Beach Senior High School led by the marching band. Then it will travel to Collins Park. At noon the march will return to campus.

North Lauderdale: A two-mile walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at North Lauderdale City Hall.

Parkland: Begins at 9 a.m. at Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End.

Pembroke Pines: Starts at 10 a.m. at Ben Fiorendino Park.

Pompano Beach: Beginning at 10 a.m. at Pompano Beach City Hall.

Orlando: This one will be at the Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando from 12-3 p.m.

South Palm Beach County: A joint march of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach. Begins at 10:30 a.m. at Boca Raton City Hall, traveling to Mizner Park.

March for Our Lives Tallahassee: Westcott Building at 11 a.m.

West Palm Beach: Starts at 2 p.m. at Dreher Park.

Georgia

Atlanta: Students will meet at 11 a.m. Eastern at the Center for Civil and Human Rights. Learn more here.

Hawaii

Honolulu: 10 a.m-12 p.m. at the State Capitol, marching to Richards St., the Federal Building, Punchbowl, DOE main office, and back to the State Capitol.

Waimea: Meeting at 10 a.m. in front of Church Row. Students are organizing the event but everyone is invited.

Idaho

Boise: The rally will take place at the Capitol steps at 10 a.m. local time.

Illinois

Chicago: Union Park at 11 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/418245641921459/

Springfield: Illinois State Capitol from 12-1 p.m.

Indiana

Allen County 2pm – 4pm

Carpool Effort 10am – 1pm

Evansville 1pm – 4pm

Goshen 1pm – 2:30pm

Indianapolis: They’re meeting from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Eastern at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. (Another event is listed here.)

New Albany 10am – 2pm

South Bend 5pm

Valparaiso 12pm

Iowa

Des Moines: Meeting at the State Capitol at 2 p.m. More details here.

Kansas

Wichita: Starting at Park Elementary and marching to the courthouse.

Kentucky

Bowling Green: Henry Hardin Cherry Hall at 11 a.m.

Louisville: From 1:30-4:30 p.m. at 527 W. Jefferson St. More details on Facebook here.

Marshall County: Starting at 1 p.m. at Mike Miller Park.

Louisiana

March For Our Lives – New Orleans: 12 p.m. Washington Park

Maine

Portland: Congress Square Park at 10 a.m. Eastern

Maryland

Annapolis: Lawyer’s Mall at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

Baltimore: A march will begin at War Memorial Plaza and end near the Inner Harbor.

Massachusetts

Boston: This march will begin at 12 p.m. at the Boston Common on Charles Street.

Northampton: Northampton High School at 12 p.m. Learn more here.

Michigan

Ann Arbor: A rally will begin at 11 a.m. at Pioneer High School.

Detroit: 1340 E. Atwater Street at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

Minnesota

Meet at the Minnesota State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Missouri

Kansas City: 12-4 p.m. at 533 Emanuel Cleaver II (Theis Park) Boulvard. Details here.

Springfield: Park Central Square at 11 a.m. Details here.

St. Louis: 10 a.m. at Union Station and the march will end at the Gateway Arch.

Montana

Helena: Memorial Park, 12 p.m.

Nebraska

Lincoln: Lincoln State Capitol. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Details.

Nevada

Reno: Bruce R. Thompson Federal Building at 11:30 a.m. Details here.

New Hampshire

March for our Lives: Portsmouth, NH – Market Square at 1 pm.

New Jersey

Morristown: Town Hall at 200 South Street, and attendees will march down South Street. GoFundMe

Newark: Military Park at 10 a.m.

Nutley: This event, also on March 24, is seeking armed protection in school. This starts at 10 a.m. to Noon, in front of John H. Walker Middle School.

Somerset County March for Our Lives Rally: Somerville, NJ at 3 p.m. at the Somerville Court House. Details here.

New Mexico

New York

Buffalo: Niagara Square at 1:30 p.m.

Ithaca: Bernie Milton Pavilion at 2 p.m.

Long Island: Heckscher Park at 11 a.m.

The New York City march will begin at 10 a.m. local time at Central Park West. Details here.

Rochester: Washington Square Park at 3 p.m.

North Carolina

Buncombe: Students from four Buncombe schools are participating in a march downtown.

Raleigh: 10 a.m. at Halifax Mall. Learn more here.

North Dakota

Bismarck: North Dakota Capitol at 1 p.m.

Minot: Downtown Minot near the Federal Court House, marching to the Scandinavian Heritage Park, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Ohio

Cincinnati: Cincinnati City Hall at 11 a.m.

Cleveland: Marchers are meeting at the Public Square at 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

March For Our Lives Newark Ohio: Licking County Courthouse at 2 p.m.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City: Oklahoma State Capitol at 12 p.m. Details here.

Oregon

March for Our Lives Portland, OR: North Park Blocks at 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania

This list of events is courtesy of CeaseFirePA.org.

Allentown/ Lehigh Valley: Hosted by: Leigh Valley for All; 12:30-2:30PM; IBEW Hall 7th and Walnut Allentown

Beaver: 12:00-2:00PM; Beavery County Courthouse 810 3rd St. Beaver PA

Bloomsburg: 1:00PM; Fountain in Bloomsburg Main & Market St.

Doylestown: Hosted by: Bucks Students Demand Action; 12-2:00PM; Borough of Doylestown 57 W. Court St. Doylestown PA

Easton: 12:00PM; Center Square Easton N.3rd St. Easton PA

Greensburg (March 23): 4:00PM; Westmoreland County Courthouse 2 N. Main St. Greensburg

Harrisburg: 12:00PM; Capitol Steps Harrisburg PA 17120

Lancaster: 12:00PM; Binn’s Park 100 N. Queen St. Lancaster PA. Details

Lewisburg: 2:00PM; Market St in front of the Post Office

Meadville: 10:00AM; Diamond Park Meadville PA

Media: 11:00AM; Rose Tree Park 1671 N. Providence Rd

Mercer: 12:00PM; Mercer County Courthouse

Norristown: 10:00AM; Norristown Farm Park Whitehall Road & Sterigere St. Norristown PA

Philadelphia: 5th & Market Streets from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 14,500 have indicated interest on Facebook here.

Pittsburgh: 12 p.m.; City-County Building 436 Grant St. Details

Pottstown: 11:00AM; Riverfront Park-Rotary Pavilion; 140 College Drive Pottstown

Reading: 12:30PM; City Park interstation of Rose Garden Rd and Constitutio Blvd Reading PA

Scranton: Friday 6:00 PM; St. Lukes Episcopal Church 232 Wyoming Ave. Scranton

State College: 12:00 PM; Allen St. Gates College Ave. State College &

11:00AM; State College Area HS PSU Old Main 1248 Longfellow Lane

Stoudsburg: 11:00AM; Courthouse Square 9 W. Main St. Stroudsburg

West Chester: 12:00PM; Historic Chester County Courthouse 2 N. High St. West Chester

Williamsport: 12:00PM; Market Square 3rd & Market St. Williamsport

York: 10:00 AM; Downtown York 28 E. Market St. York PA

Rhode Island

Rhode Island State House at 1 p.m. Details.

South Carolina

Charleston: 1045 Everglades Ave. at 3:30 p.m.

Columbia: South Carolina State House at 10 a.m. More than 6,600 expressed interest on Facebook.

South Dakota

Rapid City: 526 Main Street from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Details here.

Vermillion: Begins at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Then march down Main Street to the courthouse.

Tennessee

Nashville: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Public Square. Details here.

Texas

March for Our Lives – Abilene: 12 p.m.

March For Our Lives – Austin: 12 p.m. at Austin City Hall

Beaumont: Lamar University at 3 p.m.

College Station: Texas A&M University at 5 p.m.

Corpus Christi: Students from Ray High School will lead a march at 3 p.m. in the Sherill Veterans Memorial Park.

March For Our Lives – Dallas: City Hall at 1 p.m.

Fort Worth: Tarrant County Courthouse at 10 a.m.

Houston: 9 a.m. at Tranquility Park. More than 17,000 expressed interest on Facebook.

Utah

Salt Lake City: 11 a.m. West High School. Details.

Virginia

Richmond Public Schools will be leading a march at the Virginia State Capitol at 10 a.m.

Washington

Seattle: Meeting on 11th Ave and marching to the Seattle Center. This is being organized by Everytown.

Vancouver: Esther Short Park at 1 p.m.

Washington D.C.

The official main event begins at 12 p.m. Eastern at Pennsylvania Avenue. Learn more here. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Demi Lovato, and others will join the marchers.

Wisconsin

Appleton https://www.facebook.com/events/1867994323241797/

Green Bay https://www.facebook.com/events/149876519013779/

La Crosse https://www.facebook.com/events/2088125148089381/

Madison https://www.facebook.com/events/565814710447294/

Milwaukee https://www.facebook.com/events/1783930331678570/

Wyoming

Laramie: Begins in downtown Laramie by First Street Plaza at 10:30 a.m. A rally will follow the march from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. After this, some will travel to Fort Collins for another event.

This is a developing story and more events may be scheduled before March 24. If you know of an event that isn’t listed here, let us and other readers know in the comments below.