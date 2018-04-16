Anthony Wrobel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Wrobel, an employee at the Venetian casino hotel in Las Vegas, is accused of shooting a Venetian executive to death in a targeted attack at a company picnic.

“We have identified a suspect in the shooting, who is a 42-year-old male,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said in a press conference, naming Wrobel.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anthony Wrobel Worked as a Casino Dealer at the Venetian & Once Declared Bankruptcy

Spencer said that Wrobel was an employee at the Venetian Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. “This event…out here tonight was a picnic involving employees of the Venetian,” a police spokesman said.

Although police did not identify Wrobel’s job, a 2010 federal bankruptcy filing in his name states that he was a casino dealer at the Venetian, a position he had held for seven years at that time. His average monthly income was listed as just over $2,900 a month in that filing, which listed minimal assets, although he did have a home mortgage. He had liabilities totaling more than $300,000 at that time, including some credit card debt.

2. Wrobel Is Accused of Shooting the Victims as They Sat at a Picnic Table

And here is the update from Lt. Spencer. pic.twitter.com/DqY1hVs7Nf — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 16, 2018

Police accuse Wrobel of strolling up to the victims as they sat at a picnic table at a company gathering. “Those employees were having a picnic when the suspect arrived on scene and walked up to a picnic table where several hotel executives were at,” the spokesman said. “There was a female in her mid 50s who he walked up to. At that point he shot that female who was deceased…he also then targeted another male employee who was at that table.”

I’m on scene now. Waiting for updates. One dead, one injured. We don’t have any confirmed info on the shooter. pic.twitter.com/gRpznuQxLw — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 16, 2018

Journalist Blake Apgar reported on Twitter that several employees of the Venetian, a strip hotel, were at the picnic gathering when the shooting occurred.

3. Police Released Wrobel’s Photo & Declared Him ‘Armed’ & ‘Dangerous’

Detectives seek assistance in locating homicide suspect Anthony Wrobel, 42 years of age, 5'9" approx 197 pounds.

Wrobel is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

Anyone with info please call 702-828-3521 or @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. #wanted pic.twitter.com/5N6LR2OP7x — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 16, 2018

In a tweet, police said, “Detectives seek assistance in locating homicide suspect Anthony Wrobel, 42 years of age, 5’9″ approx 197 pounds. Wrobel is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS. Anyone with info please call 702-828-3521 or @CrimeStoppersNV at 702-385-5555. #wanted.”

4. One Victim Survived the Attack, Which Police Call an Act of ‘Workplace Violence’

Here’s the end of the briefing. pic.twitter.com/eRqGU0rwy7 — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 16, 2018

The male victim is in critical condition and was transported to the hospital. Neither victim has been named, and their positions at the casino were not yet confirmed.

“This is an isolated incident. This is an act of workplace violence. The individuals at the table were the targets of the shooter,” Spencer said. However, Wrobel was at large in the hours immediately following the double shooting.

“I do know he was an employee at the hotel,” said the police spokesman, who alleged that Wrobel had “targeted the individuals at the table.” According to 3 News, the shooting occurred at a park near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. “The call was reported around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday,” the television station reported.

5. Police Located Wrobel’s Vehicle at the Las Vegas Airport

CSI is starting to walk into the park now. Here’s a look at southbound Eastern. pic.twitter.com/29vMeTQgmx — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) April 16, 2018

“We are actively tracking him currently now to try to find his location,” according to Spencer.

One of the victims was an executive at the hotel, and the other was an employee at the hotel, authorities said. Police would not say whether the executive was the female or the male victim. Police released a photograph of Wrobel and said they have located the suspect’s vehicle, but he was not in it. They aren’t sure what type of vehicle he is in now, and they said that his vehicle was recovered at the las Vegas airport.

Online records show that Wrobel also has ties to Illinois but has been in Las Vegas since at least 2003.

This article will be updated as more information is learned about Wrobel.