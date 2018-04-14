Art Bell Dead: Radio Host Dies, Cause of Death Unclear

Radio host Art Bell – known for his conspiracy theories and interest in paranormal activity and UFOs – is dead, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Department in Nevada. “Community Announcement — Long time resident, and radio show host, Art Bell died today at 72 years old in his home in Pahrump Nevada,” the Sheriff’s Department has announced on Facebook.

Few other details were provided. Sharon Wehrly, Nye County Sheriff, said that Bell passed away on April 13, 2018, adding that he was “best known for his conspiracy theories.” How did Bell die? That’s unknown, at least for now. He is scheduled for an autopsy later this week to determine the cause of death and was 72-years-old, the sheriff said in a videotaped press announcement. Here’s the short video press conference held by the sheriff:

The Nye County sheriff also shared the news of Art Bell’s death on Twitter:

On Twitter, Bell’s last tweet was a retweet about UFOs. On Facebook, where he frequently posted photos of his family, Bell posted on April 12: “Download the free TuneIn app to listen LIVE FREE starting at 9 PM Pacific time!” On April 9, 2018, Bell seemed in typical form on his Facebook page, writing, “The FBI has just Raided the office of the President’s Lawyer. This is pretty serious stuff and I want to say again if the hate of Trump continues to be manifested by investigating everything Trump has ever done they will get him on something eventually. If you tear anybody’s life apart and look at every little thing they have ever done, you can get them.”

On another Twitter page, he wrote his last tweet in January:

Bell was married. He said on Facebook that his wife was Airyn Bell. Her Facebook page is filled with photos of the couple. Bell’s wife is from the Philippines, and she and Art Bell had sued radio host Michael Savage for defamation in recent years, a case that ended in settlement.

Earlier in the month of April, he was weighing in on Area 51 on Facebook, writing, “LATEST ON AREA 51 INVASION. Heather has made a wise decision in my opinion, she will indeed enter Area 51 as she stated she will do, but alone. She is inviting a crowd for a intention experiment to join her in trying to manifest craft, but she alone will enter the restricted area and is prepared she says to accept the consequences. She is doing something I would not do, she sure has guts. Even those of you who decide not to go can help in this wild experiment. I am very proud of her work and determination.”

Bell was a controversial radio personality. According to KTNV-TV, “Bell was the original owner of the Pahrump-based radio station KNYE 95.1FM and was known across the U.S. and in Canada for his paranormal radio program, ‘Coast to Coast.'” According to The Review Journal, Bell’s show “was syndicated on about 500 North American stations in the 1990s before he left the nightly show in 2002.” He was born in North Carolina, the newspaper reported.

According to Coast to Coast AM, “Art Bell is no ordinary talk show host, not just because ‘Coast to Coast AM’ is the dominant live all-night show in America today, but because Art’s a true radio fanatic, the ultimate ‘new media’ personality.” The site continued, “Art Bell’s grasp of the electronic revolution–and how to make it personal–is unique; he’s a talk show host primed to influence 21st century America in more ways than one.”

In 2015, KNPR reported that “Radio host Art Bell suddenly ended his long-running program this weekend, citing alleged threats made against him and his family.” The site continued at that time, “Bell says shots have been fired outside his residency, and that he has spotted trespassers near his home late at night.” However, authorities gave no indication that Bell died of unnatural causes.

This post will be updated when more details about the cause of Art Bell’s death are known.