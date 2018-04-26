Philadelphia Coyote Captured: Photos & Videos

A South Philadelphia coyote was captured by authorities after it was spotted in a parking lot. Philadelphia police chased the creature before Game Commission and Animal Control were able to capture it.

Hilarious video emerged of the South Philadelphia coyote dodging the police in a parking lot.

#WILD: Philly Animal Control and Pennsylvania Game Commission work together to capture a coyote in South Philly. Coyote is fine and will now be relocated to a wooded area, likely somewhere in Montgomery County. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fPuXkkLis9 — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 26, 2018

The coyote will be moved to a more “suitable environment,” The Associated Press reported. The coyote earned a loyal following on Twitter.

The coyote incident unfolded in the early morning hours of April 26, 2018, and it’s the second coyote incident in Philly in a week. Police released vivid pictures of the Thursday coyote. On Monday of the same week, Philadelphia police caught a different coyote that was prowling in northeast Philadelphia in the Mayfair area.

Here he is! Officer Marck Smith took this photo of coyote. Game Commission said it was in Bridesburg last night, made way here. pic.twitter.com/u7DcHre3LE — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

When it comes to the South Philadelphia coyote, one television station employee decided to feed what was described as a frightened and cornered animal. At one point, the terrified coyote was cowering underneath a dumpster, and a police officer snapped a photo of its face. It’s been 22 years since a coyote was in that area of Philly, according to Philadelphia reporter Matt Alba, who was writing on Twitter.

COYOTE SIGHTING: @KeeleyFOX29 is known for his interactions with snow plows. But, he has a big heart when it comes to animals. This morning, he offered some food to the frightened and cornered coyote in South Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/GcMKf9YyjB pic.twitter.com/ZM3RmFSU58 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) April 26, 2018

The coyote was located at 16th and Montrose Streets, according to ABC 7, and Philadelphia police were alerted to its presence in the neighborhood around 6 a.m.

An officer snapped this photo of the coyote earlier as it hid under dumpster in South Philly. Still there now. pic.twitter.com/RJzdyivhvM — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

Photos showed a Philadelphia police officer on hands and knees with a flashlight trying to get a glimpse of the South Philly coyote. People had a field day with the coyote sightings, with one person writing on Twitter, “Does no one else think it’s the craziest thing that coyotes are running through Philadelphia 🤯🤯.”

Police in lot in South Philly where a coyote has been spotted. It’s underneath the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/iP3PvnZni1 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

It took about two hours after the first call for authorities to corral the animal in South Philly, but corral it they did.

After a chase around the parking lot, Game Commission and Animal Control captured the South Philly coyote. pic.twitter.com/KuhL8bXFLg — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

In the earlier Mayfair incident, the 15th District tweeted out photos of the coyote, writing, “Good job 15th officers today call for coyote on the streets it was caught and released back to Environmental center.”

Good job15th officers today call for coyote on the streets it was caught and released back to Enviromental center pic.twitter.com/pVneSl2lP0 — PPD 15th District (@PPD15Dist) April 23, 2018

According to Philly Voice, in the Mayfair incident, “The animal was captured using a dog noose and transported in the back of a police car to meet with officials from Parks and Recreation.”

Coyote FINALLY captured after putting up a fight not to be lassoed by animal control&game warden officers. Hopefully he will be released ALIVE in the wild. 2nd coyote captured since Monday here in Philadelphia at opposite sides of city. South Philly&Mayfair @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/DeRWCo0Bf8 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 26, 2018

Philly Voice reported that coyote sightings in the northeast are increasing and “some biologists believe Interbreeding between farmers’ dogs and wild coyotes produced a fierce, all-terrain predator whose numbers may have risen into the millions. Deforestation and hunting” were also believed to have driven the coyotes down from Canada, the magazine reported.

Dramatic photos also emerged of the Mayfair coyote.

Philadelphia police catch coyote on 4200 block of Greeby Street in Northeast Philly. @PPD15Dist officers catch&release coyote safely later at Enviornmental Center. Apparently officers decide no way he’d make the cut as a K-9 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Kz58FQEi7y — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 24, 2018

Watching this coyote give Philadelphia Police officers hell on TV 🐺👮🏾👮🏻,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“More Guys! There is a coyote spotted on the streets of Philadelphia!!! This is major breaking news!!!!!!! #news,” wrote another, while a third observer pointed out the obvious, writing, “Coyote n Philadelphia not common.”

Another man summed it up for everyone, writing, “Unbelievable, Coyote sighting in Philadelphia today.🌞”