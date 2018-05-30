Diane Kruger Pregnant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are expecting a child, according to a report by US Weekly. The couple is due to welcome their child later this year, sources have confirmed. The news comes shortly after after Kruger, 41, appeared to be hiding her baby bump in oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival. According to Page Six, Kruger had also been seen avoiding alcohol at events earlier this year.

The stars are yet to make an official announcement on the baby news. This will to be the second child for Reedus, who has an 18-year-old son with his ex-partner Helena Christensen.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kruger and Reedus First Met While Filming “Sky” and Have Been Spotted Apartment Hunting in New York City

Kruger and The Walking Dead star made their red carpet debut in January at the 2018 Golden Globes, according to US Weekly. Rumors of their blossoming romance first began in March 2017 after they were pictured kissing in New York City.

According to Vogue, when Kruger’s featured film In the Fade won for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the Globes, Kruger and Reedus celebrated her win with a kiss, fueling the rumors.

Since then, they have vacationed in Costa Rica together and have been reportedly spotted apartment hunting in New York City. The 41-year-old actress and the 48-year-old walking Dead star were all smiles when they were spotted during a bar crawl in the East Village where they laughed and drank it up at the Mexican Radio, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple first met in 2015 during the filming of Sky, according to US Weekly. Kruger was previously in a ten-year relationship with actor Joshua Jackson. Kruger was previously married to Guilluame Canet from 2001 to 2006 and then dated Jackson from 2006 to July 2016. Reedus dated model Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003 and the former couple share a son – Mingus Lucien Reedus.

2. Kruger Had Previously Revealed that She was “Over Marriage” but Ready for Motherhood

In 2011, Diana previously revealed that she wasn’t interested in marriage, but was absolutely open to motherhood and ready to have children.

“No marriage for me. But I definitely want to have kids,” she told InStyle. She added that being a godmother has helped her prepare for children of her own. “I have three goddaughters – I’m not sure why they trust me, because I have no experience with children – but I try.”

The Inglourious Basterds star previously admitted she had “made a lot of compromises” in her past relationships, but feels different now that she is with Norman, according to Independent.

“There are certain things I won’t accept anymore. I think when you’re in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you’re making a lot of compromises – which obviously you need to make to make things work – but I think there are certain things that I’ve learned I don’t want to accept anymore … The older I get, it’s about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future.”

3. Rumors About Kruger’s Pregnancy Started to Fly After She Reportedly Wore Oversized Gowns to the Cannes Film Festival

Kruger fueled pregnancy rumors during the Cannes Film Festival, when she walked the red carpet in a series of gowns that were oversized, concealing any sight of a possible baby bump. According to reports at the time, the Troy actress also avoided alcohol at the festival’s various parties.

Kruger also dropped a hint that she was with child on May 24 when she shared a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram alongside a footprint emoji.

👣 A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on May 24, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

She reportedly told Just Jared in 2014 that she wanted to raise her children in Paris one day.

“That’s where I think I want to raise my children, where I see myself growing old. Maybe because I’m European, their way of life is very close to what I know. I’ve always loved Paris. When I went there it was my first time ever on a plane. From the moment I arrived, I was like, I’m never leaving.”

4. Kruger Used to Study Ballet and Model & Speaks French, German and English

Kruger was born Diane Heidkrüger in Algermissen, near Hildesheim, Germany, to Maria-Theresa, a bank employee, and Hans-Heinrich Heidkrüger, a computer specialist, according to IMDB.

She studied ballet with the Royal Ballet in London before an injury ended her career. She returned to Germany and became a top fashion model. She later pursued acting and relocated to Paris after filmmaker Luc Besson suggested she do so.

She is best known for her roles as Helen in the epic war film Troy, Dr. Abigail Chase in the heist film National Treasure, Bridget von Hammersmark in Quentin Tarantino’s war film Inglourious Basterds, and Gina in the psychological thriller film Unknown.

Kruger speaks French, German and English and still performs in French and German-language films.

5. She is Very Outspoken About Making Less Money than her Male Counterparts in the Film Industry

In a June 2016 interview with Town And Country Magazine, Kruger revealed that she’s never been paid as much as a male co-star. She also said that she has been told she’s difficult to work with if she brings it up.

“I have yet to be paid the same amount as a male co-star,” Kruger said. “And absolutely I’ve been labeled a bitch, or difficult to work with, when I’ve spoken up about something. Or it’s, ‘She doesn’t really know what she’s talking about.’”

Kruger also admitted to being arrogant during the early days of her film career, so she’s made an effort to stay away from blockbusters. Her latest film, Sky, never even earned a wide release in the U.S.

“I had become arrogant. I had been a model, I spoke three languages, I had a career,” Kruger told Town And Country. “I felt I had figured it all out. And then I realized that I was living this very privileged life in my own bubble that I created and I don’t know anything about what’s really going on in the world and I don’t ask enough questions.”