Jonathan Oddi Named as Suspect in Trump Doral Golf Club Shooting

Officials say the man suspected of opening fire at one of Donald Trump’s golf clubs had been “yelling” and “spewing” about the president. Cops were called to Trump’s Doral hotel and golf club at around 1:30 a.m. on May 18 after staff called 911 to report that shots had been fired in the hotel lobby. Miami-Dade police Director Juan Perez told the media that Jonathan Oddi, 42, was wounded after exchanging fire with responding officers. Perez said Oddi had been “yelling and spewing some information” about Donald Trump.

Perez continued, “He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter. That all was part of the investigation. We’re going to take it from there and see what his real motives are and how far we get into that point, and then we’ll have that discussion with the FBI to see how far this goes… This was a definite attempt to lure officers into the lobby of that hotel.”

One officer received a broken wrist during the encounter but no cops were wounded. Oddi has been taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The Miami Herald reports that Oddi was not a guest at the hotel.

The Secret Service has said that there were no protectees in the region of the golf club at the time of the shooting. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Along with those agencies, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security responded to the scene in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted his thanks to local law enforcement for their swift response.