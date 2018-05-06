Lafayette College ISIS Threat: Read Jafar Saleem Tweets

A series of disturbing tweets from an account bearing the ISIS flag under the name of “Jafar Saleem” and “Brendan” unnerved people on the campus of Lafayette College. You can read the tweets below, as well as a pastebin letter linked in one of them, but be aware that they are disturbing. One of the troubling tweets used the hashtags #ISIS and #Death. The posts threatened to “destroy Christianity in the school” by “any means necessary.” The pastebin letter states that the writer has pledged allegiance to ISIS and plans to “unleash” an attack on Lafayette.

The Twitter page carried a profile shot of a firearm and said, “Studying at Lafayette. Following in the steps of the true God Allah.” It links to a pastebin letter that reads like a manifesto and says in part, “My name is Jafar but I used to go by Brendan. I’m enrolled in Economics at Lafayette, and my year has been awful. Starting in early 2018 my grandfather passed away, my girlfriend broke up with me due to complications and I was lost. I found faith and healing in Allah, and I learned that in this life that natural selection is a beauty that Islam embraces. I’ve pledged my allegiance to ISIS and have been planning to visit Syria for some time but I have been in contact with several other supporters of the caliphate through apps on my cellphone and they have helped me coordinate and orchestrate the attack I’m going to unleash on Lafayette.”

It continues: “I’ve been mocked and ridiculed for taking up my faith in Islam, this school is liberal to an extent, however it’s Christianity liberalism that I cannot stand. I’m going to kill all of those who mocked me, my faith, Muhammad my savior and Allah. By the time you read this, my attack will already be putting into effect, and when word spreads and students attempt to evacuate, they’ll be playing right into my plan. I have set up several pipe bombs, pressure cookers and nail bombs around the campus and plan to inflict the utmost damage possible.”

Lafayette College, which is located in Easton, Pennsylvania, tweeted confirmation of the threat on the evening of May 5, 2018, writing, “Lafayette College has received a threat this evening. We are in conversation with various law enforcement agencies to determine the legitimacy of this threat. At this time, we encourage everyone to remain calm.”

The college also wrote: “We are asking those on campus to stay where they are and asking those off campus to stay away while the threat is assessed.”

The college did not mention ISIS or Jafar Saleem’s tweets but the threatening tweets were still available on the social media site until shortly before the college sent out the message. Twitter suspended the account on the evening of May 5, 2018 as news of the threats broke. However, Heavy was able to save copies of the content on the Twitter page, which also linked out to a disturbing letter on pastebin. You can see more of the content below, but be aware that it’s troubling.

The string of tweets in the name of “Jafar Saleem (Brendan)” were published in the evening of May 5, 2018 on an account with the ISIS flag as its profile picture. “Allah will prevail and Christianity will be destroyed. My mission at Lafayette college will be the start of a new world for everyone,” read one post. It linked to Lafayette public safety, football and the Twitter page of the college itself. It linked to a pastbin manifesto/essay type article.

The second tweet read, “Allah will be the new God the students at Lafayette College will understand. I will destroy the Christianity within the school and make Allah proud.” It was copied to news organizations in Philadelphia. “Allah has graced us with these weapons of destruction to carry out his needs,” the page also tweeted with a picture of guns.

“Goodbye to my friends and family. I am sorry that I have gone against everything that you have taught me, but I have learned the real truth and will help the world be saved from this horror. I’ll see you in the afterlife,” the Twitter page tweeted. Another tweet: “Allah is the one true god and Christianity must be defeated by any means necessary.”

Here is a copy of the pastbin article linked by the Twitter page:

On social media, people expressed anxiety and were looking for additional information. One Connecticut man wrote on Twitter, “According to reports, students are currently being told to shelter in place while authorities look for student who made ISIS inspired threats to the campus.” He added, “Awaiting update from Lafayette College @LafCol about ongoing and alleged ISIS threat made against the campus. Please update both on and off campus communities.”

A student wrote: “My college is currently under lockdown because of a Terrorist threat. This is scary.” Lafayette College is located in Easton, Pennsylvania and calls itself “tradition-rich liberal arts college” that overlooks “the historic Delaware River.”

This post will be updated as more information is learned about the threat and the person who wrote the messages.