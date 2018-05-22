Louis Spencer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, has become the new object of affection for women with royal dreams now that his first cousin, Prince Harry, is off the market.

Louis attended the royal wedding between Harry and American actress Meghan Markle along with his mother and two of his siblings, including Kitty Spencer, a fashionista who has plastered her Instagram page with modeling pictures. Onlookers couldn’t help but notice that red-haired Louis, with his impressive height, bears a striking resemblance to Harry. It’s clearly those Spencer genes. Louis will inherited a major English title and a fortune some day.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Louis Spencer Has Six Siblings & Grew Up in Cape Town

Louis Spencer is only 24-years-old. He attended the royal wedding with his two sisters Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, and the siblings’ mother Victoria Aitken, his father, Charles Spencer’s first wife. He also has a third full sister named Amelia. He attended the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton.

Louis grew up with his siblings in Cape Town. He studied at the University of Edinburgh. According to Hello Magazine, “In Cape Town, Louis was a pupil at the Diocesan College. He moved back to the UK to study at the University of Edinburgh.”

The wedding is not the first time that Louis Spencer has caught the public’s eye. According to Fox News, in 2015, Spencer “was snapped hanging out with rap diva Nicki Minaj. At the time, Minaj shared a photo of the two on her Instagram page with the caption, ‘Check out our wedding photo. No honestly it was such an honor to have you guys.'”

@fuggirls Please tell me how we missed Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, at the royal wedding?? Thank you, @BuzzFeed! pic.twitter.com/fN0a2kb0oL — Emme (@WineWouldHelp) May 22, 2018

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, has two other children, Edmund Charles Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer, with Caroline Hutton Freud, his second wife. They also divorced and Charles married a third time, to Karen Villeneuve. They are still married. The Earl has a child with her also named Lady Charlotte Spencer.

2. Princess Diana Was Louis Spencer’s Aunt & the Family Moved to Africa to Escape the Media’s Glare

Louis Spencer is the nephew of the late Princess Diana. His father is Charles, Earl Spencer, Diana’s only brother. Princess Diana had three siblings: Charles, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. According to IMDB, “Earl Charles Spencer was born Charles Edward Maurice Spencer on May 20, 1964 to the Viscount and Viscountess Althorp, John and Frances Spencer.”

Since I can't have Harry anymore I now have my eyes on his cousin Louis Spencer #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/NGrAZ7QwDV — Ilaria 🌸 (@hes_everything) May 19, 2018

A bitter divorce and the media’s glare drove the Spencer family to Cape Town. “The Spencer family made the move in 1995 when the children were quite young, to escape the media attention,” reports Hello Magazine.

The Spencer family has royal blood. “Through the marriage of Princess Diana’s grandparents, John the 7th Earl Spencer and Lady Cynthia Hamilton, the Spencer family enjoys a uniquely comprehensive range of descents from the royal house of Stewart/Stuart that ruled in Scotland from the late 14th century and in all of Britain from 1603 to 1714,” reports UnofficialRoyalty.com.

The site adds, “Working backward through the list of British sovereigns, the most recent royal link in the Spencer ancestry is to the erstwhile King James VII/II.”

3. Louis Will Inherit the Spencer Title & Fortune

Louis Spencer will become Earl Spencer some day when his father passes away. Charles Spencer is not very old, though, so that’s unlikely to happen very soon. Charles is only 54-years-old.

Although he’s not the oldest child, Louis is set to inherit the title anyway due to British primogeniture law, which holds that the oldest son gets the prize. Charles Spencer confirmed the title would go to Louis Spencer, not his oldest sister Kitty Spencer, who has made waves with her beauty in the fashion world.

Althorp is a magestic estate that was built in the early 1500s.

Charles pledged to follow “the structure written by the person who first built this place” and said, “If I chose Kitty it would be against all the tradition that goes with Althorp. It is just the way it is.” According to UK Express, the primogeniture rule was designed to keep family estates intact.

Charles Spencer’s net worth is estimated in the realm of $149 million, and he also inherited the family estate, Althorp. In 2013, Earl Spencer vowed to turn over a collection of Diana’s belongings, such as her dresses, to her sons.

4. Earl Spencer Divorced Louis’ Mother After a Tumultuous Marriage

Louis Spencer is the son of Earl Spencer and his wife, the now Victoria Aitken, whom he divorced in 1997. He is the couple’s youngest child.

Prince Diana died only months before the couple’s divorce. After the divorce, Charles Spencer moved back to England from South Africa, where he had moved the family. Charles Spencer married the former model in 1989.

The Spencer marriage was conflictual, not only because Victoria discovered Charles was having an affair with a journalist. When they divorced, Victoria demanded millions of dollars, but Earl Spencer claimed his fortune was largely inaccessible, tied up in property and trusts.

One biography called Charles Spencer a damaged man due to his own parents’ divorce who has been “reckless” with the feelings of others at times. Many people remember the earl’s emotional speech at Diana’s funeral.

5. Social Media Users Swooned Over Louis Spencer’s Looks

During the royal wedding, which was watched by millions of people, many noticed handsome Louis among the crowd. Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reactions:

