Manzanita Elementary Active Shooter Reports Were False

Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, California was the subject of active shooter reports on May 11, 2018 just moments after reports of a shooter erupted at Highland High School nearby, but the Sheriff’s Department later tweeted that authorities found no evidence of a crime there.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter: “Update: Abt 0730 am. Call of shots heard near Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD deputies on scene. No other information available.” The Sheriff’s Department, several minutes later, then reported that it had given the Manzanita school scene an all clear, meaning it appears to be a false alarm.
“Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing,” Sheriff’s officials wrote on Twitter.
The scene at the high school was serious, however. Whether there were any victims was conflicting, although one reporter tweeted that authorities are still trying to confirm whether there were.
The schools are about eight miles apart.
The possibility of a second scene broke on Twitter just moments after authorities confirmed they had responded to HHS for a shooting report there. “Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote about the high school incident.
Sometimes inaccurate reports occur during active shooter situations until law enforcement can sort out and brief the media on conflicting reports. Preliminary reports at HHS indicated one student might have been shot in the hand, although authorities had not yet confirmed this information, either.
However, the situation was causing a panic as terrified students took to social media to claim there was an active shooter in black in the high school library and a person spotted with a rifle – also unconfirmed reports. The two schools are located somewhat in the same area, but they are not directly adjacent to one another.
The news broke soon of a possible second shooting scene.
“#BREAKING: LACS confirms active shooter at Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, CA. Units also reporting to active shooter at Highland High School in Palmdale, CA.,” wrote Zach Covey of WPDE.
