Manzanita Elementary Active Shooter Reports Were False

Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, California was the subject of active shooter reports on May 11, 2018 just moments after reports of a shooter erupted at Highland High School nearby, but the Sheriff’s Department later tweeted that authorities found no evidence of a crime there.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter: “Update: Abt 0730 am. Call of shots heard near Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD deputies on scene. No other information available.” The Sheriff’s Department, several minutes later, then reported that it had given the Manzanita school scene an all clear, meaning it appears to be a false alarm.

“Update regarding Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale: Deputies have searched the campus. School is clear. So far, no evidence of crime. Investigation still ongoing,” Sheriff’s officials wrote on Twitter.

UPDATE: Manzanita Elementary School has been deemed ALL CLEAR. Units did not find active shooter or victims at school after several callers reported hearing gun fire. — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) May 11, 2018

The scene at the high school was serious, however. Whether there were any victims was conflicting, although one reporter tweeted that authorities are still trying to confirm whether there were.

LASD tells me they are still trying to confirm if there are victims in #Palmdale school shooting.

Suspected 14-year-old shooter is in police custody and they also have the gun they believe he used. @foxla — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) May 11, 2018

The schools are about eight miles apart.

Both locations (Highland High School and Manzanita Elem) are reporting "Code 4" (No further assistance required). One in custody at Highland, no reports yet of injuries #Palmdale — Nick Calderon (@neko6) May 11, 2018

Update: Abt 0730 am. Call of shots heard near Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD deputies on scene. No other information available. — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 11, 2018

The possibility of a second scene broke on Twitter just moments after authorities confirmed they had responded to HHS for a shooting report there. “Update: 1 suspect being detained regarding the person with a gun the call at Highland High school in Palmdale. @PalmdaleSheriff @LANLASD @SEBLASD @SCVSHERIFF Deputies on scene searching campus. No other information available,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote about the high school incident.

Prayers to everyone at Manzanita Elementary and Highland High School 🙏🏼 — dánae (@danaemolina) May 11, 2018

Sometimes inaccurate reports occur during active shooter situations until law enforcement can sort out and brief the media on conflicting reports. Preliminary reports at HHS indicated one student might have been shot in the hand, although authorities had not yet confirmed this information, either.

Law enforcement is working to assess the situation. Please stay clear of campus. Will update as soon as have more information. — HHS Principal (@HHSPrincipalCG) May 11, 2018

However, the situation was causing a panic as terrified students took to social media to claim there was an active shooter in black in the high school library and a person spotted with a rifle – also unconfirmed reports. The two schools are located somewhat in the same area, but they are not directly adjacent to one another.

https://twitter.com/ZachWPDE/status/994959704307781634

The news broke soon of a possible second shooting scene.

“#BREAKING: LACS confirms active shooter at Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, CA. Units also reporting to active shooter at Highland High School in Palmdale, CA.,” wrote Zach Covey of WPDE.

UPDATE: Manzanita Elementary School, all gates locked except front office doors. — News Source LA (@NewsSourceLA) May 11, 2018

