Meghan Markle Style: Her 10 Best Fashion Choices

Meghan Markle Style: Her 10 Best Fashion Choices

  • Published
  • Updated
meghan markle

Getty Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s style has revolutionized Royal Family fashion. Her style choices are elegant and non-traditional. She’s known for defying convention in royal appearances: Bare legs, bare shoulders, casual, too-long trousers, black, black, black.

However, she’s also  become a style icon, able to move handbags off the shelf simply by carrying one at a public appearance with her soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry. Now that the Royal Wedding is upon us, let’s take a look back at Meghan Markle’s style choices since pairing up with a prince. Think royal blue. Black. Neutrals. Solids. Streamlined. Simple jewelry. Casual.

Her choices are a little more subdued since her romance with Prince Harry went public: Think more Audrey or Katharine Hepburn than Dynasty. Before the wedding, and since she’s appeared in public with Prince Harry, here are her 10 best fashion choices, in reverse order:

10. Anzac Service: Ever-Present Black

meghan markle dress

Meghan Markle attends an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England.

To be totally honest, this one looks better from the waist up. The skirt was a bit long, although entirely appropriate for the occasion. Markle’s fashion staple seems to be black. At least she got the hat right with this one (many remember the brown hat she wore that some equated to a… poop emoji). She wore a “Philip Treacy fascinator adorned with a beaded dragonfly. Her suit dress is a custom design courtesy of Emilia Wickstead, paired with matching black heels and a Jimmy Choo ‘J Box’ clutch with metallic details,” according to Fashionista.

meghan markle suit

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England.

Earlier in the day, Meghan donned a wider-brimmed hat and long gray coat. According to Cosmopolitan, the coast she wore was “a custom design by Brit Matthew Williamson. Her simple black heels are by Sarah Flint and her tiny black clutch is the Dionysus mini bag in velvet.”

meghan markle anzac

Britain’s Prince Harry (3R) and his US fiancee Meghan Markle (C) walk with New Zealand’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jerry Mateparae, during attend an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner on April 25, 2018 in London, England.

Anzac Day is a tradition honoring Australian and New Zealand service members killed in war. She looked perfectly proper this time out.

9. Stephen Lawrence Memorial Service: No Sleeves

meghan markle style

Meghan Markle departs after attending the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan wore this sleeveless look to the 25th anniversary memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence in London. Lawrence was stabbed to death in a racial attack.

meghan markle harry

Britain’s Prince Harry (R) and his US fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, on April 23, 2018, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence. – Prince Harry will attended a memorial on Monday marking the 25th anniversary of the racist murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in a killing that triggered far-reaching changes to British attitudes and policing.

She wore her hair up in what is becoming a well-known updo and paired the belted dress with beige pumps. According to Elle, “Markle was dressed in a black belted dress from Hugo Boss paired with nude stilettos and a matching clutch bag.”

8. Endeavour Fund Awards: Pantsuit

meghan markle pants

Meghan Markle presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Daniel Claricoates, who completed multiple tours in Afghanistan, as she takes part in the ceremony presenting awards for the ‘Endeavour Fund Awards’ Ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall on February 1, 2018 in London, England. The awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

Meghan often chooses slacks, almost always in black. The look she chose for the Endeavour Fund Awards was one of her best pantsuit looks. According to Town and Country, Meghan’s suit was by Alexander McQueen.

markle pants

Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle leave the ‘Endeavour Fund Awards’ Ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall on February 1, 2018 in London, England.

The black pumps and slim trousers looked elegant in their simplicity. She’s also a fan of the white shirt. “She paired the polished look with a white bow bodysuit by Tuxe… along with pointed black heels and a Prada clutch,” reported Town and Country.

7. Nottingham Academy: Camel Skirt

meghan markle skirt

Prince Harry and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018.

Meghan wore a camel pencil skirt with black turtle neck when she and Prince Harry visited Nottingham Academy.

prince harry meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to UK Telegraph, she wore a “black, high neck knit” by Austrian brand Wolford and beige skirt that “was bought from the cult label Joseph, priced at £595.”

6. Women’s Empowerment Luncheon: Black Sheath

meghan markle updo

Meghan Markle attends the Women’s Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England.

This was one of Meghan’s best black dress looks. Meghan plays with simple lines. This dress was by Black Halo, and she also wore Aquazzura pumps, and carried a Gucci clutch, Elle reported.

5. Belfast: Green With Velvet Pumps

meghan markle shoes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the Crown Liquor Saloon, a former Victorian gin palace owned by the National Trust, on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland.

When she does opt for color, Meghan seems to gravitate toward green. She set this outfit apart with a casual white top and flash of burnt orange velvet pumps. She is also partial to long jackets with large collars in neutral tones.

meghan markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland.

Meghan’s style is casual chic. Underneath the coat, she had paired the green skirt with a casual white top.

meghan markle ireland

GettyMeghan Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast.

According to US Weekly, Markle “wore a beige Mackage coat, a white Victoria Beckham top, a green Greta Constantine skirt and velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps.”

4. Royal Foundation Forum: Blue Dress

meghan markle blue

Britain’s Prince Harry (L) and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London.

Meghan chose Navy again at the Royal Foundation Forum. Her dress was by Jason Wu and she wore Aquazzura heels.

meghan kate

(L-R) Britain’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London.

Meghan appeared to get on famously with her soon-to-be brother and sister in law.

3. The Queen’s Birthday: Royal Blue

meghan markle dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party.

Meghan switched out her black for deep blue and sleeveless for cape-like sleeves when she attended the Queen’s 92nd birthday party at Royal Albert Hall. Many other members of the Royal Family, including the Queen herself, were in attendance at the event.

The birthday outfit consisted of “navy Stella McCartney cape dress, navy Manolo Blahnik pumps and a Naeem Khan Armoury Zodiac clutch bag,” according to Express.

2. Invictus Games Reception: A Flash of Green

meghan markle green

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England.

Markle showed a rare flash of color, choosing a dark green print dress for an Invictus Games reception and covering it with a black blazer. According to Express, the green dress was by Self Portrait and was priced at £385. It flattered her, and it was nice to see a pattern to break up the monotony (although classic consistency is her hallmark.)

1. The See-Through Engagement Dress

William and Kate engagement photo

GettyMeghan Markle and Prince Harry engagement photo.

Meghan Markle made a statement with her engagement dress. According to Bazaar, “Markle wore a Ralph & Russo couture gown for the photoshoot, which featured a beaded and embroidered see-through top (over a nude lining) and a frothy dark skirt.” The see-through nature of the gown started tongues wagging.

The dress made an immediate statement that Markle’s style would be something to watch.

Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook