Mike Parson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced his resignation Tuesday, which means the state’s lieutenant governor Mike Parson will now take over for Greitens. Parson couldn’t be more different than the man he is replacing; a farm boy from rural southwest Missouri, Parson has held elected office since 1993, including 12 years as Polk County sheriff and 11 years in the Missouri General Assembly before being elected lieutenant governor in 2016, according to his biography.

Amid scandals accusing Greitens sexual misconduct and misusing a charity donor list, the Republican governor announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon. Although Greitens did not admit to any legal wrongdoing when he announced his resignation, he claimed that he is “not perfect” and indicated that the scrutiny he was under had become too intense to continue as governor, according to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know about his replacement:

1. Parson is a Strong Advocate for Veterans Affairs, Senior Citizens, Agriculture and Tourism

Parson was elected Missouri’s 47th Lieutenant Governor on November 8, 2016. He won by a landslide, taking 110 of Missouri’s 114 counties, and received the most votes of any Lieutenant Governor in Missouri history, according to his biography.

During Parson’s first year in office, the Office of Lieutenant Governor launched the “Buy Missouri” initiative, spearheaded an investigation at the St. Louis Veterans Home, and became a strong advocate for agriculture, veterans, seniors, and tourism, his biography states.

During the rest of his time in office, Parson has championed tax credits for ethanol and beef producers, pushed for pro-business legal changes and backed legislation for looser gun regulations, according to St. Louis Dispatch.

His biography states that he also was inducted into the Missouri Farmers Care Hall of Fame, won the Missouri Grocers Association Capitol Impact Award, and named Ingram’s 50 Missourians You Should Know 2018 list.

“Parson resides in Bolivar with his wife Teresa,” according to his biography. “Together they have two grown children and five grandchildren. He was raised on a farm in Hickory County, and graduated from Wheatland High School in Wheatland, Missouri. He is a small business owner and is a third generation farmer who currently owns and operates a cow and calf operation near Bolivar.”

2. Parson was Backed by Speaker of the House Steven Tilley and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard

3. Parsons Often “Feuded” with Greitens on Policies and Legislature But Was a Highly Respected Individual

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson says he's ready to be governor if Governor Greitens resigns or is impeached. #krcg13 pic.twitter.com/R6OmHQd0Hb — Mark Slavit (@MSlavitKRCG13) May 22, 2018

4. Parson was Against Zeroing Out a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, Claiming it Would Be Harder to Support Veterans and Low-Income Missourians

5. Greitens is Facing Charges of Sexual Misconduct & Misusing a Charity Donor List

According to CNN, a Missouri state House committee released a report accusing Greitens of “subjecting a woman to non-consensual sexual activity and violence.” Greitens continues to deny the accusations, calling the report “tabloid trash gossip rooted in lies and falsehoods.”

“This ordeal has been designed to cause an incredible amount of strain on my family,” he said. “Millions of dollars of mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends. Legal harassment of colleagues, friends and campaign workers and it’s clear that for the forces that oppose us, there is no end in sight. I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love.”

Amid the sexual misconduct charge, Greitens was also indicted on a felony charge of computer tampering tied to his campaign’s alleged use of a charity donor list in late April, CNN reports.

Earlier this month, Missouri state lawmakers announced plans to convene a special legislative session to weigh potential disciplinary actions against the governor, reports CNN.

“The time has come though to tend to those who have been wounded and to care for those who need us most,” Greitens said. “So, for the moment, let us walk off the battlefield with our heads held high. We have a good and proud story to tell our children. Let’s love them, and each other every day.”