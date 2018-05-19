Who Are the Pageboys at the Royal Wedding?

No wedding is complete without an array of cute kids on show, and Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle is no different. Hopefully, the presence of these strapping young men will help ease the pain of Markle’s father, Thomas, being unable to attend. The full list of pageboys and bridesmaids was issued by Kensington Palace on May 16.

In traditional English weddings, it’s the job of the pageboys to carry the bride’s train, handle the rings. Although, considering the importance of this wedding, it’s likely the four boys will just walk down the aisle and look cute.

Here’s what you need to know about the pageboys at the royal wedding:

Prince George of Cambridge

The one pageboy who needs no introduction is Prince George, the future king of England and nephew to Prince Harry. The Daily Telegraph reports that George will rightfully be the leader of the pageboys. That same report notes that Prince George will be more exposed to the media than ever before at his uncle’s wedding. Although Prince George has performed the role before, in May 2017, at his aunt, Pippa Middleton’s marriage to James Matthews. The Sun reported at the time that George was reduced to tears in front of the paparazzi after being yelled at by his mother.

In an interview with the Sunday Times after Harry’s wedding was announced, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The wedding will be a family event. You can expect the family to be involved.” Although with Prince Louis being just a few months old, it’s unlikely that we will partake in the ceremony.

Master Jasper Dyer

Another pageboy is the son of Prince Harry’s best friend and mentor, Mark Dyer and his wife, Amanda. The Daily Telegraph reports that Mark Dyer took Harry under his wing to help the then-young prince to deal with the death of his mother. At Mark Dyer’s wedding to Amanda in 2010, Prince Harry served as an usuer.

Master Brian Mulroney & Master John Mulroney

Stylist and Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney provided two of the page boys for the wedding, 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney. Their sister, Ivy, is also serving as one of Markle’s bridesmaids. Their father is Ben Mulroney, of Canadian TV fame and the son of one-time Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. In a 2014 interview with The Star, Jessica Mulroney recounted an extremely cute anecdote saying, “Ben was at the MMVAs (iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards) and John did something really sweet,” she said. “He hugged Brian from behind and said, ‘Brian, you make me great’.”