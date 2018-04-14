Shera Bechard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A married top Republican fundraiser has resigned after admitting that he paid his Playboy Playmate lover $1.6 million after she became pregnant with their love child. That playmate has been identified as Canadian Shera Bechard who was Playmate of the Month in November 2010. The payment was orchestrated by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, reports the Wall Street Journal. Broidy, a venture capitalist based in Los Angeles, resigned on April 13 after admitting to the affair.

The Journal report says that the names used in the $1.6 million deal by Cohen were David Dennison and Peggy Peterson. Those are the same names used in the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels agreement.

Broidy was appointed to the role of Republican National Committee deputy finance chair by Donald Trump. His resignation was accepted by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. In a statement to the Journal, Broidy said, “I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate.” He added, “At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period. It is unfortunate that this personal matter between two consenting adults is the subject of national discussion just because of Michael Cohen’s involvement.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Pair Had an ‘Exclusive’ Sexual Relationship

The Wall Street Journal’s report details that Bechard had an exclusive sexual relationship with Broidy that lasted between one to two years.

2. In an Appearance on Reality Show Kendra on Top, Bechard Is Credited as Hugh Hefner’s Girlfriend

On her IMDb page, Bechard says that during her modeling career, one of her photographers was Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. The model has performed in one movie, in 2009, titled Sweet Karma. During a 2012 appearance on Kendra Wilkinson’s reality show Kendra on Top, Bechard is credited as “Hef’s girlfriend.”

You can watch Sweet Karma here:

Bechard’s IMDb bio section is almost completely dedicated to her role in the film. It reads, “While conceiving the character of Karma, Andrew [Thomas Hunt] realized that Shera was a natural choice for the role, despite her having no previous acting experience. Her audition then solidified Andrew’s hunch. Although at first reluctant to take on such a demanding role, Shera quickly rose to the challenge. She took acting lessons, studied martial arts, learned how to handle a variety of weapons, and took a weekend workshop in the fine art of pole dancing. The end result speaks for itself, Shera is as captivating in motion pictures as she is in stills. But don’t expect to see Shera rush into her next film project, because unlike many women her age she has no desire to be a star. As such, Karma may not just be Shera’s first-ever acting role, it may possibly be her only one.”

3. Bechard’s Visa Indicated that She Was an Alien of Extraordinary Ability

Bechard explained in a July 2012 interview that she is in the United States on an O-1 visa. That visa indicates that she is considered an alien of extraordinary ability. On her Instagram bio, Bechard says that she is a “Truth seeker, quirky playmate, fur baby mom and curvy coquettish Queen.” According to her Playboy profile, Bechard is a native of Kapuskasing, Ontario. The same town where Titanic director James Cameron was born.

4. Bechard Is Represented by Stormy Daniels Lawyer Keith Davidson

In his statement prior to his resignation, Broidy said that he used Michael Cohen in the deal because Cohen had dealt with Bechard’s attorney previously. That lawyer, Keith Davidson, has also represented Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in their claims against Donald Trump.

5. Broidy Has Been Married for 26 Years With 3 Children

Broidy is married to former movie executive Robin Rosenzweig. Their family lives in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The couple has three children together, Rachel, Lauren and Nathaniel.

In March 2018, Rosenzweig found herself caught up in controversy when the Huffington Post published emails showing Elliott’s wife being in contact with a Malaysian businessman. Those emails indicated that she would be due $80 million if she could aid in the end of a Department of Justice investigation into the businessman. Elliott’s wife is also a lawyer. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Rosenzweig said that her email had been hacked.