Is Prince Charles the real father of Prince Harry? That’s the question that’s erupted over the years. It stems in part from the now established fact that Princess Diana had other relationships during her marriage to the heir to the British throne. Of course, Charles did as well (and is now married to his former mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles.)

The person most commonly cited by conspiracy theorists as Prince Harry’s possible father? James Hewitt, the once dashing Army captain who had an affair with the princess. The theories have risen in part because Harry and Hewitt both share shocks of red hair. Hewitt is not the only red-haired man rumored to be Harry’s actual father, either (read on.) However, there is no evidence that Prince Charles is not the real father of Prince Harry and, by all serious accounts, he is Harry’s dad.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harry’s Red Hair Is Also a Spencer Family Trait

Prince Harry could easily have simply inherited his red hair from his mother’s side of the family. Indeed, two of Diana’s siblings – Charles, Earl Spencer and Lady Sarah Spencer (now Lady Sarah Mccorquodale) – are redheads. You can see photo of Charles Spencer above; Harry bears a strong resemblance to Diana’s side of the family.

Here’s a photo of Lady Sarah:

Due to red hair being a trait on Diana’s side, the fact that James Hewitt has red hair becomes a lot less persuasive in discussions of Harry’s lineage. Furthermore, if you study photos of them, Harry appears to have Charles’ close-set eyes.

Check this photo out:

Others see a Windsor resemblance:

Of course, you can see a resemblance between Harry and Hewitt too:

Thus, basing the theory on physical characteristics doesn’t get you very far. It’s like a Rorschach blot. You can see what you want to in it.

James Hewitt Denies Being Harry’s Father

Princess Diana confessed in 1995 to having an affair with James Hewitt. Thus, it’s true they had a romantic relationship while the princess was married to Prince Charles. However, the outspoken Hewitt has adamantly denied being Harry’s dad.

James Hewitt was asked fairly recently whether he is Harry’s dad. “No I’m not,” he responded. “It sells papers. It’s worse for him, probably, poor chap.”

The Dates Don’t Work for Hewitt to Be Harry’s Real Father

The dates don’t work for Prince Harry to be the son of James Hewitt anyway, at least based on what is publicly known about Diana’s relationship with him. Ken Wharfe, Diana’s bodyguard, wrote about it in a book and labeled it “nonsense,” saying that the claim upset Princess Diana, the Sun reported.

“A simple comparison of dates proves it is impossible for Hewitt to be Harry’s father. Only once did I ever discuss it with her, and Diana was in tears about it,” Wharfe wrote. “Harry was born on September 15, 1984, which means he was conceived around Christmas 1983, when his brother, William, was 18 months old. Diana did not meet James Hewitt until the summer of 1986.”

Tabloids Have Claimed That Other People Were Harry’s Dad over the Years

It’s not only Hewitt who has been accused of being Harry’s father.

An American tabloid once claimed “a Welsh Guards Officer named Mark Dyer” could be Harry’s dad. However, there is no evidence for what is widely regarded as a false claim. However, the two are clearly close.

As with Hewitt, Dyer has blazing red hair. He is a former Royal Equerry. Daily Mail reports that Mark Dyer has been close to Harry since childhood, and the two remain close; Harry attended Dyer’s wedding. Daily Mail called Dyer “a key guiding figure as Harry and William tried to come to terms with the loss of their mother.”

It’s rumored that Mark Dyer will be in attendance at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, but there is no evidence that Diana had anything but a professional relationship with him.

Thus, all evidence points to the fact that Prince Harry is really Prince Charles’ kid.