Remi & Rylan Litt: Who are Meghan’s Bridesmaids?

Remi and Rylan Litt are among Meghan Markle’s bridesmaids as she marries Prince Harry. They are the children of Benita Litt, one of Meghan’s closest friends.

Kensington Palace announced the list of bridesmaids a few days before the May 19, 2018 wedding. Princess Charlotte, the daughter of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton is also among the bridesmaids. The rest of the bridesmaids are children of friends of both the bride and groom.

Who are Remi, Rylan and Benita Litt? Here’s what you need to know:

Meghan Markle Is the Godmother to Both Girls

According to Kensington Palace, the girls are “Miss Remi Litt, (Aged 6 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)” and “Miss Rylan Litt, (Aged 7 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt).”

Their mom, Benita used to be an entertainment lawyer. “Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Benita was an entertainment attorney and branding expert. Benita worked with a wide intersection of clients (e.g. celebrities, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and more) at the intersection of law and branding, helping her clients develop, shape, and protect their brands,” a biography for her says.

Meghan Helped the Family Decorate Their Christmas Tree

Rylan and Rémi Litt are so cute !! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/jQmDFXIjrq — Just Juliette (@RoyalDetective8) May 16, 2018

Meghan is extremely close to the girls’ mother, Benita Litt, and she has been for years. How close are the women?

The former Suits actress “is so close to the family that she even helped them decorate their Christmas tree last year,” The Sun reported.

“In a since deleted Instagram post, the actress shared a picture of herself with the family – including her two ‘fairy god-daughters’ – showing them happily posing in front of a Christmas tree,” Daily Mail reports.

Meghan Calls the Girls Her ‘Fairy Goddaughters’

Meghan has a cute nickname for the little girls.

“The bride has nicknamed the gorgeous girls her fairy goddaughters,” according to The Sun. “When the bride-to-be is in California, she crafts, plays, and cuddles with them,” Good Housekeeping reports.

Benita Ritt Runs a Brand Agency

Benita Litt: Who is Meghan Markle’s best friend? Inside Prince Harry’s bride’s friendship with Benita as her daughter Rylan Litt and Remi Litt are revealed as bridesmaids for the Royal Wedding – https://t.co/UCGb3xtbuB pic.twitter.com/qGzmPPlfdR — BuzzExpress (@BuzzExpres) May 16, 2018

Meghan has always been interested in branding; witness the fact she used to have her own lifestyle brand, The Tig (it’s now deleted.) And what is the Royal Family if not a brand? It’s, thus, not surprising that she would find things in common with Benita Litt.

The girls’ mom Benita “runs her own brand agency where she helps others to start businesses,” The Sun reported. She explained on her website, “I shape ideas and bring them to life. I ensure your ideas are legally protectable. I choose clients as passionate about their ideas as I am about building brands.”

According to Good Housekeeping, “she founded Legend of Lido, a collection of travel-inspired carryalls for everyday wear. She currently serves as co-CEO along with her friend, Krista Lissner.”

The website biography for her says, “Benita has extensive experience in design, brand development, social entrepreneurship, and intellectual property. Currently Benita is the co-CEO and co-founder of Legend of Lido, a direct-to-consumer collection of travel-inspired carryalls that allows women to celebrate their individuality through original prints and bold colors. Benita started Legend of Lido as a way to support local charities while helping women be fashionable and chic, yet intelligent and giving at the same time.”