Tommy Wolfe, Tom Wolfe’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Author and journalist Tom Wolfe has died at the age of 87, according to the New York Times. Wolfe, who authored many best-selling masterpieces such as “The Bonfire of the Vanities” and “The Right Stuff,” had been hospitalized with an infection and died Monday, May 14. Wolfe was known as an innovative journalist and a pioneer of a literary style in nonfiction known as New Journalism. Wolfe is survived by his wife, former graphic designer Sheila Berger Wolfe, 75, and his two children, Tommy and Alexandra. Here’s what you need to know about Tommy Wolfe:

1. Tommy Wolfe is a Furniture Designer and Sculptor

According to Tommy Wolfe’s online biography, he builds “beautiful objects out of wood and metal.”

“With a sculptor’s eye and a craftsman’s technique, Tommy builds both commercial and residential pieces. The pieces he builds include one-of-a-kind furniture, site-specific sculptures, and custom fabrication for major retail brands and private homes.”

His work has been shown in museums, galleries and gardens in New York City and Long Island.

“Wolfe works from his Red Hook studio alongside some of New York’s finest makers of furniture and art,” according to his biography.

2. Wolfe Met his Wife Jena Steinbach Nearly a Decade Before they Married, while Steinbach was Dating Someone Else

According to the New York Times, the couple met eight years ago through a mutual friend, but Ms. Steinbach was in a relationship with somebody else at the time. She was not dating when they reconnected in 2012 at a Brooklyn restaurant through the same mutual friend.

“Even though we only met one night years before, I thought of her a couple of times since then,” he told The Cut. “I didn’t even know her name, but I was struck.”

According to The Cut, they were “inseparable” from the moment they reconnected. He proposed to her in the south of France, and they were married shortly after.

3. He Married Steinbach, a Graphic Designer, in September, 2016

According to The Cut, the couple wanted an “unfussy, organic aesthetic” for their wedding, which extended from the location at Tommy’s family house to the blooms by Peartree Flowers.

Over 140 guests attended the wedding, finding name cards and menus that Wolfe had written by hand. Extending his creative talent to the fine details of the wedding, Wolfe also inked each invite individually, from the envelope to the RSVP.

The father of the groom, writer Tom Wolfe, gave a short speech at the wedding but kept it low-key by not wearing his signature white suit, according to The Cut.

“I think he was aware of not stealing the show,” Tommy says. “He wanted to let the bride wear white on this occasion.”

4. Tommy Wolfe Graduated from Trinity College and Played for their National Championship Squash Team

According to his online biography, Tommy graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, where he “recreated a beach in his apartment.”

Wolfe also played for their undefeated national championship squash team from 2003-2007.

He later attended the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship where he learned how to “cut the perfect dovetail.”

5. His Wife owns a Marketing and Advertising Agency in Brooklyn, and co-owns a Catering Company with her Husband

Ms. Steinbach, now known as Mrs. Wolfe, owns Little House, a marketing and advertising agency based in Brooklyn. She also co-owns a catering company with Wolfe, which is also based in Brooklyn. She graduated from N.Y.U, reports the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, Mrs. Wolfe’s father is a pulmonary and critical care physician in Philadelphia and her mother is a psychotherapist in Bryn Mawr, Pa.