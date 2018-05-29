MSNBC ‘Everyday Racism’ Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Everyday Racism in America, a special MSNBC town hall, will air at 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 29. The program will air on MSNBC with hosts Joy Reid and Chris Hayes. The program will be featuring special guests Rev. Al Sharpton and Valerie Jarrett, who was the target of a racist tweet by comedian Roseanne Barr earlier Tuesday.

The hour-long discussion at the Prince Theater in Philadelphia will “explore the current state of race relations in America through the prism of several recent events, including the arrest of two African-American men at a Philadelphia Starbucks,” MSNBC said in an announcement.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch MSNBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Jarrett Was Already Scheduled to Be a Guest, but Roseanne’s Tweets Made the Event More Timely

According to the statement, “guests include: former top Obama administration advisor, Valerie Jarrett; CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson; Yale student, Lolade [Siyonbola]; President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Starbucks advisor, Sherrilyn Ifill; President of Demos and Starbucks advisor Heather [McGhee], plus more.”

.@ValerieJarrett and special guests @Sifill_LDF, @hmcghee, Yale Student Lolade Siyonbol, plus more will join @JoyAnnReid and @chrislhayes at @MSNBC’s town hall tonight to discuss #EverydayRacism in America. Tune in at 9pm ET to hear our guests experiences with racial bias. — MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) May 29, 2018

Jarrett, who served as a senior adviser to former President Obama and is a contributing columnist for The Hill, was the source of Barr’s racist tweet, claiming Jarrett was the offspring of “the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” Barr has since apologized for her comments, but has lost her show and her agent since the tweets went viral.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote, using Jarrett’s initials. Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett.

The tweet was deleted, this was the original comment on Valeria Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/Ydi5pdVqUw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) May 29, 2018

Barr, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, claimed she was joking, but then deleted the tweet and issued an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans.”

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” Barr then said she’s leaving Twitter.

ABC network executives decided to cancel the show, releasing a statement saying: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey in an announcement Tuesday.