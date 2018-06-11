Ariane Bourdain Sings With Band in NYC Concert [PHOTOS]

Ariane Bourdain’s mother Ottavia Busia-Bourdain posted a photo of her and former husband Anthony Bourdain’s daughter performing in a rock concert at a New York City live music venue Sunday.

In the post, Ottavia says, “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Ariane, 11, is indeed wearing black studded boots on stage at the East Village venue DROM in what may perhaps be the advertised concert slated for Sunday by the ‘School of Rock’. The band Ariane is performing with appears to be all kids. DROM’s calendar says a ‘School of Rock’ show was scheduled for 1 p.m. She’s not holding an instrument and appears to be the lead singer based on the photo.

A moment #Ariane A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

Ottavia Bourdain is the second wife of famed chef, travel and food journalist, story-teller and globally famous TV personality. Bourdain, 61, committed suicide last week. He hanged himself in a hotel room in the north of France while on location for his TV show, CNN said. His longtime close friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain’s body; he’d hanged himself with the belt from a bathrobe.

Largely shielded from the public eye, an image of the young girl is a rarity.

The couple married in April of 2007 just days after the birth of their daughter.