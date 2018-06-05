ByeByeBikini: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Miss America will be scrapping the swimsuits portion of the event and will be more inclusive to women of all sizes, the contest announced Tuesday.

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, announced on “Good Morning America” that the event will no longer feature a swimsuit portion, and that Miss America will be a “competition, not a pageant,” Carlson said on the show Tuesday.

Carlson, who was crowned Miss America in 1989, said the changes would hopefully inspire people to be part of the program.

“This is a new beginning and change can sometimes be difficult but I know a lot about change,” she said. “My life has worked in mysterious ways. I never thought I’d be the chairwoman of the Miss America Organization, but here I am and we’re moving it forward and we’re evolving in this cultural revolution.”

Here’s what you need to know about #ByeByeBikini:

1. The Show is Aiming to be More Inclusive to Women of All Shapes and Sizes

The official Miss America Twitter account tweeted a video of a white bikini going up in a puff of smoke with the hashtag #byebyebikini.

We’re changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/08Y7jLFxhs — Cara Mund (@MissAmerica) June 5, 2018

“We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That’s huge,” Carlson said on Good Morning America.

“We’ve heard from a lot of young women who say, ‘We’d love to be a part of your program but we don’t want to be out there in high heels and a swimsuit,’ so guess what, you don’t have to do that anymore,” Carlson told “Good Morning America.”

2. Miss America is Also Allowing Women To Wear What They Want

The swimsuit portion of the contest isn’t the only part of the competition being significantly changed for the next season. The evening gown competition getting a major overhaul as well.

Carlson said contestants will be able to wear “whatever they choose” next season, and for the years following. Instead of evening gowns, contestants will be asked to wear something that portrays their personal style and makes them feel confident in place of an expensive, flowing gown.

“Who doesn’t want to be empowered, learn leadership skills and pay for college and be able to show the world who you are as a person from the inside of your soul,” she said. “That’s what we’re judging them on now.”

3. The Miss America Pageant is Now Entirely Led by a Trio of Women

In January, Carlson was named the first former winner to serve as the organization’s leader, along with four other former Miss America winners who were also named to the board: Regina Hopper was appointed president and CEO and Marjorie Vincent-Tripp was named as chair of the Board of Trustees.

The all-female trio takes over for the leaders of the Miss America Organization who resigned in December after the Huffington Post revealed that previous leaders and employees had “sent emails disparaging pageant contestants, including references to their weight and sex lives,” CNN reports.

4. The Pageant Will Now Aim to Demonstrate Contestants’ Passion, Intelligence & Overall Understanding of the Job of Miss America

The contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be asked to demonstrate their passion, intelligence and overall understanding of the job of Miss America, according to ABC.

Carlson has recently been an outspoken advocate for victims of sexual harassment and a champion of the #MeToo movement, ABC reports. In 2016, she settled a lawsuit against former Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, who eventually stepped down from his role.

“I could have never expected what would happen when I sued my former employer at Fox News for sexual harassment 22 months ago, but look what has happened,” she said. “Thousands of women have been inspired to know that they can stand up and speak up and their voices will be heard.”

Carlson added, “If I’ve been a beacon of hope to any woman in that process, it has been worth it.”

5. Twitter Users Had Mixed Reactions on the #ByeByeBikini News

Some users expressed concern that removing the swimsuit portion of the competition would lead to less emphasis on the health and fitness portion of the pageant, while others embraced the changes with excitement and are looking forward to seeing the competition emphasis “talent, scholarship, and the inner beauty” of women.

#byebyebikini. The @missamerica competition will no longer have a Swimsuit portion! 🙌 It’s a bold move for the @MissAmericaOrg to cut👙 after nearly 100 years, but I’m excited to see a new era of #MissAmerica with emphasis on scholarship, talent, and the inner beauty of women. pic.twitter.com/WXNO8sfbGJ — Caroline Weinroth (@carofinew) June 5, 2018

I recall one contestant sharing with me that she committed to up to 3 hours of cardio a day while preparing for pageants. Now that swimsuit is no longer the focus, maybe contestants can use all that extra time to take action on their social causes. Thoughts? #byebyebikini https://t.co/HwEth584ef — Katie Love (@katdonn) June 5, 2018

As a current participant of the Miss South Carolina Organization, I have to say… @GretchenCarlson is MY hero! #ByeByeBikini #SoMuchMore <3 — Carli R. Drayton (@CarliDrayton) June 5, 2018

Who would’ve thought that women are not sexual objects?! Crazy!!! #byebyebikini https://t.co/YTuxuU3rQ1 — ellie (@ellieisacoolkid) June 5, 2018

Others disagreed with the change, and think that the pageant is trying too hard to fit in to the “new normal.”

#ByeByeBikini Eh? Ha! That’s stupid. Age old orgs are taking desperate measures to fit into the “new normal”. My take on where they got it wrong: @Boyscouts: Brotherhood is important, a safe place for young men to grow and learn is a good thing.@MissAmericaOrg Health matters — James Lott (@JamesOLott) June 5, 2018

#byebyebikini ? More like #byebyemissamerica I’m so sick and tired of these “progressive” puritans screwing around with everything. — DustinCahoon (@DustinCahoon84) June 5, 2018

A few of my thoughts as a former Miss Texas on Miss America’s decision to eliminate the swimsuit competition. #byebyebikini pic.twitter.com/2KFsAMUwoj — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) June 5, 2018

The above comments and thoughts on the changes to Miss America led to another argument between Twitter users, with some claiming that only physically unnattractive, overweight or unhealthy people would be excited about the change. Others disagreed vehemently.