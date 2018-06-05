Chase Bishop: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The dancing FBI agent who dropped his gun from a waistband holster while doing a backflip and then shot a man in the leg while trying to pick the firearm up has been identified as 29-year-old Chase Bishop, KMGH-TV reports. The victim was not seriously injured. Bishop has not been charged, but an investigation into the incident is underway.

Video of Bishop’s dance moves and negligent discharge of his gun went viral on social media this week after the early Saturday morning incident at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver, Colorado. He was questioned after the incident, but released to an FBI supervisor. “The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The FBI has not commented because of the ongoing investigation. Denver Police said the victim was shot in the leg and was in “good condition” and is recovering.

Here’s what you need to know about Chase Bishop:

1. The Video Shows the FBI Agent Firing the Gun, Putting It Back in His Waistband & Walking Off With His Hands in the Air While Smirking

Video of a FBI agent dancing in a club in Denver on Friday night, dropping his gun and accidentally discharging it. He shot one person in the leg. pic.twitter.com/9r0rE04kHs — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) June 3, 2018

The video shows the agent dancing with a large crowd surrounding him at the bar. After about 8 seconds of dancing, he does a backflip, and when he does, a black handgun falls from his waistband holster and to the ground of the bar. He then reaches down to pick it up and the gun fires toward the people watching him. Someone can be heard saying, “what the f*ck, he had a gun.” The FBI agent then doesn’t go to check whether anyone was hit, instead putting the gun back into his waistband, covering it with his shirt. He then walks off into the crowd, lifting his hands up in the air as if apologizing or saying he didn’t mean to. It’s not clear if the agent knew anyone had been wounded.

Police said they responded about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar for an accidental shooting. “The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The FBI has not commented about the incident because of the ongoing investigation. It is not clear if the FBI agent had been drinking. Investigators are waiting for results from blood tests to determine if alcohol was a factor, a law enforcement source told CBS Denver.

Another video shows the shooting from a different angle:

The video that shows an FBI agent's gun discharging in a Denver nightclub last night: pic.twitter.com/63zl2spVCt — deborah takahara (@debtakahara) June 3, 2018

Julie, a witness who recorded one of the videos and asked only to be identified by her first name, told KDVR-TV she smelled gun powder and saw a person bleeding after the incident. She told the news station, “Everyone was kind of shocked after it happened because [the agent] kind of put his gun back away and then he walked away.” She said she asked the DJ to turn off the music. It initially stopped, but then the DJ started playing again.

“No one really knew what was going on,” Julie told the news station. “I was shocked. I honestly just wanted to make sure that my friends … [that] I knew where they were.”

Vain, a patron of Mile High Spirits, told CBS Denver, “You cannot carry if you are in a bar or establishment and have been drinking. So, that’s something, if there was alcohol involved and it was a law enforcement agent, I think that he probably knew better to not be doing that.”

Cara Chancellor told CBS Denver, “I go out to have a good time and dance with friends and someone gets shot five feet from me? It was surprising and it was shocking. When the paramedics came they flooded the place, shooed us out, turned off the music… people were crying.”

2. Bishop Could Face Criminal Charges, Along With FBI Discipline & Investigators Say They’re Waiting for Toxicology Results

Bishop could face criminal charges as a result of the shooting. Police and the local district attorney’s office are investigating. According to Denver 7 reporter Meghan Lopez, sources told her that Bishop was in Denver for training and has since left town. He is based in the Washington D.C. area, she reports. The Denver district attorney’s office is planning on sending investigators to D.C. to interview Bishop, and that could take place as soon as Tuesday, Lopez reports.

Bishop could face charges including prohibited use of a firearm and reckless endangerment, Lopez reports. According to Colorado law, prohibited use of a firearm is a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Reckless endangerment, is a misdemenaor with a potential of up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $750. He could also face an assault charge, which could be more serious.

ABC News reports that investigators are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if Bishop was drinking before the incident. Those results could determine what charge or charges Bishop will face or will not face. Denver Police told the network, “possible charges regarding the incident are pending laboratory results taken from the subject, to determine if alcohol was a factor, and forensic evidence.”

Bob Pence, a retired FBI agent who was the Agent-in-Charge of the Denver field office, told Denver 7 that FBI agents are “considered on-duty 24 hours a day,” and were therefore permitted to carry their weapons everywhere. Pence told the news network that agents “should not drink excessively.”

Joe Deedon, owner of TAC One Law Enforcement Consulting in Denver, told the news station that law enforcement officers are permitted to conceal carry firearms in bars, even if signs are posted prohibiting the practice, but he said they should not be drinking in those situations. “It falls under prohibited use of a weapon,” Deedon said. “You don’t have to show the same signs of say being intoxicated while driving a vehicle on a DUI. If you’re just a little impaired, even if not legally intoxicated, you could face a misdemeanor charge. The way the statute is written – it’s open to interpretation. We don’t even have to take blood or urine samples,” Deedon said.

Along with criminal charges, Bishop could also face FBI discipline. A source told Denver 7 that Bishop, “will be held accountable.” A source told 9News that Bishop will be suspended without pay for three days at a minimum.

3. He Is a Tennessee Native & Graduated From Liberty University

Chase Bishop grew up in Johnson City, Tennessee, according to public records. Bishop attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virgnia. Liberty is a private Christian university founded by Jerry Falwell. According to his now-deleted Linkedin profile, Bishop graduated from Liberty University in 2011 with a degree in aviation and airway management and operations.

Bishop could not be reached for comment and it is not clear if he has hired an attorney.

Along with the potential criminal charges, Bishop could also be facing a civil lawsuit from the victim of the shooting. According to local news reports, the FBI has not provided Bishop an attorney for help with both criminal and civil issues that could arise from this case. The attorney for the victim, who has not been identified, told KUSA-TV his client “”was shocked when he realized that he had been shot.” But it is not yet clear if he plans to bring a lawsuit against Bishop.

4. Bishop Served in the U.S. Army as an Intelligence Officer Prior to Joining the FBI

After graduating from Liberty University, Chase Bishop served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer, according to his now-deleted Linkedin profile. Bishop was stationed in Savannah, Georgia, at the Hunter Army Airfield and focused on cyber crime and cyber conflict research. He served in the Army from at least November 2011 to November 2015. From November 2013 to November 2015, he was also an aircraft safety officer, managing a team of seven focused on “aircraft and personnel safety for over 200 pilots and 30 aircraft.” He was previously a base manager from March 2013 to November 2013, a role in which he was “In charge of and responsible for safety, security, maintenance, and logistical operations of a military compound. The go to leader for problem solving and continuously staying flexible and composed during emergencies.”

Bishop began his military career as an intelligence officer in Savannah from 2011 to 2013. In that role, Bishop, “Built safety measures and procedures for two military bases by closely analyzing safety standards and security vulnerabilities,” and “Built, briefed, and distributed an intelligence summary daily pertaining to world events and threat analysis,” along with other responsibilities.

In a resume posted online, Bishop describes himself as, “A goal-oriented, innovative intelligence and safety manager seeking to secure a position with a well-established organization and exercise my skills, abilities, and expertise as an analytical, self motivated leader.”

It is not clear when Bishop began working at the FBI or what his role with the agency is. According to KMGH-TV, Bishop is based in the Washington D.C. area. Online records show he lives in Virginia.

5. Mile High Spirits Say It Will Give ‘Complimentary Drinks Forever’ to the Man Who Was Shot by Bishop

Mile High Spirits, where the shooting happened, has issued a statement saying it will give free drinks for life to the victim, who has not been identified. Police have asked anyone who was there that night and witnessed what happened to contact them.

“At Mile High Spirits, we pride ourselves on being a craft distillery with high quality products and an engaging customer experience, in a fun and safe atmosphere. It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules. As a result of his misconduct, one of our innocent patrons was shot,” the distillery said in its statement. “Our security team was able to execute a catastrophic event plan, ensuring, safe exit of all patrons in the establishment after the shooting. We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred and look forward to speaking with representatives of the FBI, so we can come to understand his presence and his need to be armed in our establishment.”

The statement added, “The whole team at Mile High Spirits is praying for the victim’s quick recovery, and he’s welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever.”

The distillery, which makes its own bourbon whiskey, tequila and gin, says on its website, Mile High Spirits says, “Visit our tasting room for weekday happy hour, watching a great live band or our DJ-fueled weekend dance parties. Whether you want to try samples of our famous infusions, a special cocktail crafted by our expert bartenders or a simple drink after work, we want you to have a good time. Just like you, we bust our asses at work…but we like to party our asses off at night (and some Sunday afternoons!) At MHS, we’re serious about two things: making premium spirits and not being snobs about drinking them. You’re here to have fun!”