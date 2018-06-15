WATCH: Daytona Beach Roller Coaster Car Derails; 10 Injured [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018

A roller coaster car derailed Thursday night at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk. The Daytona Beach Fire Department rescued a total of 10 riders.

Here’s the Sand Blaster roller coaster operating as it should.

Riders were “extricated” from the dangling car, officials said. Six people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Fire officials said that two of the riders fell out of the thrill ride car to the ground from 34 feet.

