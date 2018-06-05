Dwight Clark’s Family & Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dwight Clark, San Francisco 49ers legend and beloved wide receiver for the 49ers during the 1980s franchise more than three decades ago, died Monday at his home in Montana after a long battle with ALS. He was 61.

Clark’s wife, Kelly Radzikowski, posted the news of her husband’s death on social media:

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most.”

Here’s what you need to know about his wife, Kelly Radzikowski, and his family:

1. Clark Thanked His Wife For Her Strength and Unconditional Love After His Diagnosis

Clark posted an open letter shortly after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease. He thanked his wife for her unconditional love and support, his family for staying positive, and his teammates for reaching out to him in his difficult time.

“What I do know is I have a huge battle in front of me and I’m grateful for the strength and unconditional love from my wife Kelly. She has been my rock. She keeps thinking positive and convinces me each day that we can beat this, as does my daughter Casey and my son Mac. My brother Jeff, his wife Debra and their family also have been unwavering with their love and support.”

2. Radzikowski was a Big Obama Supporter During his Presidential Race in 2008

Radzikowski had a hand in getting her lifelong Republican husband Clark to celebrate the election after Obama won his historic victory over John McCain in 2008. He even came to an inaugural party to celebrate Obama’s victory even though he voted for McCain, according to SF Gate.

SF Gate reports that Radzikowski, his girlfriend at the time, is a big Obama supporter. He also said that he saw the country the way he saw football at the time of the election. “We picked our quarterback, and now we’re in training camp, and we all have to get behind him.”

3. Clark’s Divorce to His Ex-Wife Ashley Stone Cost Him His Five Super Bowl Rings

Clark’s divorce from first wife Ashley Stone nearly bankrupt him. According to ESPN, when he and his first wife split, he was stuck with three $2.5 million homes, all of his real estate developments were “upside down,” and his divorce cost him nearly every penny that he had.

Clark ended up having to sell his five Super Bowl rings just to get by, and yet was still up to his nose in debt.

“One day, I realized the total amount of money I had available to me was under $500,” remembers Clark, now 56. “I really had no idea what I was going to do next.”

The rings were purchased by Bruce Cousins, the owner of Armida Winery in Healdsburg, Calif., a 49ers fan who witnessed Clark’s infamous catch in the 1982 NFC Playoffs. Cousins bought them off Clark for practically a pack of gum, as part of the bankruptcy.

4. Clark’s Son-in-Law Peter Harrold Plays for the NHL & Represented the United States at the 2009 World Ice Hockey Championships

Clark is the father-in-law of former National Hockey League defense-man Peter Harrold. Harrold is currently a free agent, but most recently played under contact with the New York Rangers of the NHL.

According to Wikipedia, Harrold led Boston to the Division 1 NCAA National Championship game at the Frozen Four where they played the Wisconsin Badgers. He scored his first career NHL goal on February 23, 2008 against the Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Lalime at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

Harrold also represented the United States at the 2009 World Ice Hockey Championships.

5. Radzikowski Announced Clark’s Death on Twitter, Stating that the Former Wide Receiver Was Surrounded By Loved Ones in his Last Moments

Kelly Radzikowski and Dwight Clark married on March 12, 2011 in Los Gatos, California. Clark is survived by his wife, Kelly, and three children, daughter Casey, and sons Riley and Mac, from a previous marriage.

“I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband,” Kelly Clark said on Twitter. “He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS.”

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Hall of Fame owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. released his own statement on Clark’s passing:

“My heart is broken. Today, I lost my little brother and one of my best friends. I cannot put into words how special Dwight was to me and to everyone his life touched. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and a great friend and teammate. He showed tremendous courage and dignity in his battle with ALS and we hope there will soon be a cure for this horrendous disease.”