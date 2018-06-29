Eric Hartley Is the Reporter Who Was Sued by Jarrod Ramos

Eric Hartley is the former Capital Gazette journalist who was sued after writing an article about Jarrod Ramos in 2011. On June 28, 2018, Ramos was accused of going into the Gazette newsroom and shooting dead five people while injuring several more.

The Capital Gazette reported in September 2015 that Maryland’s second highest court had upheld a ruling in their favor against Ramos. Ramos was accusing the newspaper of defamation following a 2011 article by Hartley about Ramos. The piece made reference to Ramos’ criminal record, a guilty plea to a criminal harassment charge.

The claim was first made in 2012 and was first dismissed in 2013. Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Maureen M. Lamasney first dismissed the claim in 2013 saying that the piece was “based on public records and Ramos presented no evidence it was inaccurate.” During the case, Ramos represented himself, according to the Gazette.

On his Twitter page, Ramos went by the moniker, “@EricHartleyFrnd.” Hartley regularly featured as a topic on Ramos’ profile. In December 2015, Ramos tweeted that Hartley was going to “Journalist Hell.” In June 2015, Ramos said that Hartley was “scared s***less.” In February 2015, Ramos posted this photo to Twitter, comparing Hartley to Star Wars villan Jabba the Hutt.

The same month as the Jabba the Hutt photo, Ramos wrote that Hartley was a “veteran bad journalist and proudly irresponsible, like @Charlie_Hebdo.” On January 7, 2015, Islamist gunmen stormed the offices of French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo and killed 12 people. Ramos made another reference to the shooting on January 10. In October 2014, Ramos tweeted that Hartley had “no ethics.”

When Hartley moved to California to take a job with the OC Weekly, Ramos tweeted, “Yes, Eric Thomas Hartley, you moved to… oh just go ahead and kill yourself already before I do (legally in court).” One Ramos’ first tweets referencing Hartley goes back to October 2012 when he wrote, “Eric Hartley admitted he is not a “good reporter.” He is bad. Sometimes the best defense is to send an opposing offense to Journalist Hell.”

According to Eric Hartley’s Twitter account, he is now working for the Virginian Pilot in Norfolk.