Jarrod Ramos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 38-year-old man has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at the Capital Gazette office in Maryland, killing at least five people in a “targeted attack” on the news organization, police said. He had previously filed a defamation lawsuit against The Capital newspaper, which was dismissed in 2013. The dismissal was upheld in 2015 by a Maryland appellate court.

The suspect, identified by NBC News as Jarrod Ramos, is in police custody. He has not yet been charged. Police were executing search warrants at his home in Laurel, Maryland. Ramos is a former federal employee and Maryland native who graduated from Arundel High School.

“He was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm,” Acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said at a press conference. He said it will take time to determine the specific motive and to complete the investigation. Threats were made to the Capital Gazette over social media prior to the shooting, but police are working to determine if they were sent by the suspect, Krampf said. Krampf said it is not believed he was targeting anyone specifically at the newspaper, just the newsroom itself.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the newsroom just outside of Annapolis in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Police said the suspect is a white male. Officials say he was armed with a “long gun,” and did not exchange gunfire with police before he was taken into custody after hiding somewhere in the building, underneath a desk. According to authorities, he has not been “forthcoming” with interrogators.

“The investigation has just started,” Krampf said at a press briefing. “We’re going to be quite a while in determining what occurred, why it occurred, how it occurred.”

One of the five victims killed in the shooting has been identified as Capital Gazette editor Rob Hiaasen, The Baltimore Sun reports. Two people were wounded, but suffered “superficial” injuries. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the victims and Capital Gazette staff. Capital reporter Chase Cook tweeted, “I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow.”

Here’s what you need to know about the suspect and the shooting. This post will be updated as more information is made available about him:

1. The Gunman Shot Through a Glass Door & Opened Fire on People Inside the Newsroom, Witnesses Say

The shooter entered the building with a shotgun, used smoke grenades and he looked for his victims while walking through the office, police said. It is not clear how he obtained the shotgun.

An intern at the newspaper, Anthony Messenger, tweeted, “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us,” about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Messenger is OK, according to a co-worker. He also said John McNamara, a writer for the Capital Gazette and editor of two weekly newspapers, was shot. McNamara’s condition was not immediately known.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Reporter Phil Davis confirmed to the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, that there was a shooting and multiple people were shot. The newspaper building is in Anne Arundel County.

Davis, who covers courts and crimes for the news organization, tweeted, “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis added, “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist for both the Baltimore Sun and the Capital Gazette, tweeted, “Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis,” along with photos from the scene:

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

The suspect was described as a white male with a ponytail in police radio transmissions:

SCANNER AUDIO: Anne Arundel County radio traffic during Capital Gazette shooting – approx. 2:50pm: Officer 1: "All units, all units, limit your transmissions. Do we have any kind of intel on our shooter?” Officer 2: "White male with a ponytail.” Courtesy: @Broadcastify pic.twitter.com/lUrwtRvz43 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 28, 2018

AUDIO: Emergency scanner traffic shows quick response, confusion in responding to mass shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland (audio edited for brevity) pic.twitter.com/3DtRoM6RJH — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 28, 2018

You can listen to additional scanner audio here.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis told the Baltimore Sun it was “like a war zone,” and the situation would be something that will be “hard to describe for awhile.” He added, ““’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

He told the newspaper the shooter stopped on his own and police then arrived and surrounded him. “I don’t know why. I don’t know why he stopped,” Davis said.

Police response for shooting in my newsroom. @capgaznews. pic.twitter.com/0O1LtlXdps — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

“This is going to be a long, long, long investigation,” Anne Arundel Police Lieutenant Ryan Frashure told reporters.

Frashure said officers were at the scene very quickly, in about 60 to 90 seconds of the first 911 call. He said they engaged the suspect and took him into custody. “At this point he’s the only suspect, we have one suspect,” Frashure said.

According to its website, the Capital Gazette building is home to several publications, including The Capital newspaper, the Maryland Gazette, the Bowie Blade-News, the Crofton-West County Gazette and Capital Style Magazine, along with CapitalGazette.com.

The Capital and The Gazette are sister papers. The Capital, a daily newspaper, has been published since 1884, while The Gazette, published twice weekly, is one of the oldest newspapers in America, founded in 1727. The papers are both owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group in 2014, which is owned by Tronc, formerly known as Tribune Publishing. Tronc said in a statement, We are deeply saddened today by the attack in our Capital Gazette newsroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are focused now on providing our employees and their families with support during this tragic time. We commend the police and first responders for their quick response.”

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, who has represented Annapolis since 1987, told the Baltimore Sun that The Capital newspaper is “the voice of the community,” and said even as the staff size shrunk, “they knew the pulse of the community and had a lot of influence on what took place.” He added, “This is a shocker. Over the years, a lot of these people become friends. They do their job, you do your job, and you respect them for it. A lot of good writers have come out of there.”

2. A Woman Who Ramos Harassed, Leading to a Criminal Conviction, Says She Told Police ‘He Will Be Your Next Mass Shooter’

Think a credible newspaper could beat me to it? Here’s to exposing cowardly liars everywhere I can. Come and get me. pic.twitter.com/7p3mEGSSI5 — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) June 3, 2013

Court records show Jarrod Warren Ramos was convicted of harassment in January 2011 in a case that stemmed from a March 2, 2010, incident. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was suspended, and 18 months supervised probation, according to court records. Ramos was also ordered to continue therapy and refrain from contact with the harassment victim and her family. After his sentence, former The Capital staff writer Eric Hartley wrote an article in The Capital with the headline “Jarrod wants to be your friend.”

Actual print edition from when the Capital Gazette wrote about Jarrod Ramos harassing a woman on Facebook; Ramos is today’s suspect in the mass shooting at the newspaper pic.twitter.com/4aZitMSI3B — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) June 29, 2018

The article described the accusations against Ramos, including that he had sent a Facebook request out of the blue to a woman and thanked her for being the only person ever to say hello r be nice to him in school. The woman said she didn’t remember Ramos, so he sent pictures. When she Googled him, she found they had gone to Anne Arundel High School together. She wrote back to him because he was going through problems and told him he should get help at a counseling center.

The woman said Ramos then sent months of emails in which he asked for help, called her vulgar names and told her to kill himself. He also emailed her company and tried to get her fired.

“She stopped writing back and told him to stop, but he continued. When she blocked him from seeing her Facebook page, he found things she wrote on other people’s pages and taunted her with it, attaching screenshots of the postings to some of his emails,” Hartley wrote. “She called police, and for months he stopped. But then he started again, nastier than ever.

All this without having seen her in person since high school. They never met until they came to court a couple of months ago.”

"He's a f***** nut job" –woman who says she was stalked by suspect in fatal shooting of 5 people at Capital Gazette in Annapolis…says she warned former police official years ago.."he will be your next mass shooter" — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) June 29, 2018

The woman who had been harassed told WBAL-TV after the Capital Gazette shooting, “he’s a f*cking nut job.” She told reporter Jayne Miller that she warned a police official years ago, “he will be your next mass shooter.”

3. Ramos Talked About the Lawsuit Against the Capital Gazette Frequently on His Twitter Account, Saying He is ‘Making Corpses of Corrupt Careers & Corporate Entities’

#breaking Police search apartment in Laurel in connection with Annapolis shooting investigation pic.twitter.com/mo7zJQWBIf — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) June 29, 2018

In September 2015, the second-highest court in Maryland upheld a 2013 ruling in favor of Capital-Gazette Communications dismissing the defamation lawsuit Jarrod Ramos filed in 2012 against The Capital, its then-staff writer Eric Hartley and the paper’s then-publisher, Thomas Marquardt, the newspaper reported at the time. Hartley is now an editor at the Virginian Pilot.

Ramos sued the paper, Hartley and Marquardt over the column Hartley wrote in 2011 about Ramos’ guilty plea to criminal harassment, according to The Capital. Prince George’s Circuit Court Judge Maureen M. Lamasney dismissed the lawsuit in 2013, saying Hartley’s article was based on public records and that Ramos had no evidence it was inaccurate. You can read the opinion from the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland here:

Ramos represented himself during the case. Records show Ramos has also filed lawsuits against an Anne Arundel County judge and the woman he was convicted of harassing, along with the newspaper.

“A lawyer would almost certainly have told him not to proceed with this case,” the court wrote in the opinion, according to The Capital. “It reveals a fundamental failure to understand what defamation law is and, more particularly, what defamation law is not.”

In the lawsuit, Ramos claimed he deserved equal sympathy with his victim in the harassment case. The judge wrote in her decision, “The appellant was charged with a criminal act. The appellant perpetrated a criminal act. The appellant plead guilty to having perpetrated a criminal act. The appellant was punished for his criminal act. He is not entitled to equal sympathy with his victim and may not blithely dismiss her as a ‘bipolar drunkard.’ He does not appear to have learned his lesson.”

4. On His Website He Said the Newspaper’s Publisher Used The Capital as ‘His Shotgun’

A Twitter account, @EricHartleyFrnd, bearing the name of Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, Maryland, has been used for several years to talk about the lawsuit against the Capital Gazette and one of its former reporters, Eric Hartley, along with other rambling posts about conspiracy theories. The account’s image is a photo of Hartley.

Ramos wrote in his Twitter bio, “Dear reader: I created this page to defend myself. Now I’m suing the shit out of half of AA County and making corpses of corrupt careers and corporate entities.”

The account was inactive from January 21, 2016, until Thursday, when Ramos tweeted, “Fuck you, leave me alone @judgemoylanfrnd.” The Judge Moylan account has not tweeted. Ramos created the @EricHartleyFrnd account in 2011, with a link to a Capital article about his conviction. He then tweeted at Hartley, “Now that I’m back under your research microscope, do me a favor and help get my ranking as high as yours,” with a link to a Google search for his name.

Ramos also had a website where he published documents from his defamation case and emails with the Capital-Gazette, where he accused them of harassment and defamation.

“Mr. Marquardt views news subjects as targets, and The Capital is his shotgun. He fills with glee when he strikes down another asshole. … Some targets are easy and some targets unclear. ‘Shoot it anyway,’ he says, ‘I want it dead!’ He hates it when civility and decency get in the way of his fun. He does it for the victims, even when ‘She wants to be alone.’ He’d tell you his ‘personal animosity’ has nothing to do with it, though he doesn’t even know what that is. So don’t be a killjoy,” Ramos wrote on the website.

In an email published on his website, Ramos wrote, “If you’re here now, you probably just Googled my name. If this story caught you off guard, there’s something you should know. While I did commit the offense of harassment, the victim’s version of events is a gross misrepresentation of what actually occurred. Mr. Hartley has here further distorted the truth. Upon reconsideration this afternoon, Judge Jonas D. Legum has overturned my conviction despite continued opposition by the victim. At hearing she showed her true colors and the court was unpersuaded by her attempted manipulation. If you know me, ask me. I certainly did a bad thing, but don’t shun me for how it was portrayed by this newspaper.”

It is not clear from court records if the conviction was overturned.

He added a message to Hartley, “This is your written notice the conditions I provided to you are hereby withdrawn. You have chosen to ignore my letter, but your response was not invisible. The ground you tried digging was solid, as my integrity. Say the same to me and you’ve lied once more. You can expect my lawsuit in July. Get your people ready, because I will be.”

He also accused The Capital of censoring him by removing a comment from the newspaper’s website in 2011, “You people have no explanation for the removal of my comment? Even though it appears you have acted with personal spite, ill will, and a desire to see me come to harm? Even though it appears to be a conscious effort to conceal or ignore anything contrary to the words of a vengeful source of highly questionable credibility? Are you guys truly the champions of free speech, accountability, and organizational transparency, or do those things only really matter when they suit your purposes to make people look bad and generate revenue?”

5. Ramos Tweeted in 2014 ‘Mass Shootings Cannot Happen Anywhere’ With a Reference to the Newspaper’s Old Office & Also Tweeted About the 2015 Killings of 2 TV Journalists

Mass shootings cannot happen anywhere, @ChiefKevinDavis. For example: 2000 Capital Drive. No one left there to shoot. http://t.co/jCbhe1uTPa — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) September 14, 2014

In 2014, Ramos tweeted at then-Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, “Mass shootings cannot happen anywhere, @ChiefKevinDavis. For example: 2000 Capital Drive. No one left there to shoot.” 2000 Capital Drive in Annapolis is the former home of the Capital-Gazette Communications offices. On his website, he titled a section, “Open Season.”

“That’s the life at 2000 Capital Drive, from one generation to the next. They’re so sure their own shit doesn’t stink, they feel their sewage bill should be paid by the people of Annapolis. When their guilty consciences catch up to them, the people pay for that too. They call themselves an important watchdog, but who watches the watchers?” he wrote. “The authority that permits their power also stands poised to punish its abuse. Even kings must answer to God, and a modern day Inquisition is at hand. The potential judgement is no less severe; the carnage differs only in literal terms. As this search for Truth commences, a crusader they could not kill approaches.”

He also tweeted in August 2015 that the suspect in the attack on two WDBJ-TV reporters was a “fake journalist” with a fake name.

In September 2015, Ramos criticized a columnist for the Capital Gazette for calling President Donald Trump, then a candidate, “unqualified.” He wrote, “referring to @realDonaldTrump as ‘unqualified’ @capgaznews could end badly (again).” He linked to a Wall Street Journal article about Trump filing a $500 million lawsuit against Univision.