Families Belong Together Shirt: How To Get One

Hundreds of thousands of people are marching together in more than 700 rallies around the country to protest U.S. immigration policies. While you’re participating in the rallies or looking at photos, you may be wondering where some people got their Families Belong Together themed shirts. Here’s where you can start your search.

TeePublic offers a number of Families Belong Together shirts for $20. These come in various styles and are created by various designers. Some have the Families Belong Together logo on them over a black background. Others simply read “Families Belong Together” in a black script over a grey background. There are a number of design variations to choose from. Here’s a quick look at a number of options available to you.

In fact, there are many places you can go to get Families Belong Together themed shirts. Amazon even offers a number of shirts, if you prefer to shop from there. You can find an entire list of Amazon shirts by visiting this link. These come in all colors, logos, and sizes, and range from about $15.99 to $22.99 if you want a long-sleeved version. Some are even available with Amazon Prime shipping.

And just like TeePublic, Tee Spring also offers a number of Family Belong Together themed shirts, in various designs and colors, ranging from $15 to about $24.

However, you can also take a slightly different approach to finding a themed T-shirt. A number of vendors are now offering tees that read “We Care, We Vote, Do You?” (or variations of that.) This is in response to the jacket Melania Trump wore when she was getting on a plane, before her visit to an immigration detention facility. Her jacket read “I really don’t care. Do U?” (President Donald Trump said the jacket had nothing to do with immigration but was aimed at the media.) The Democratic National Committee is selling one version of the tee on an Army green shirt for $20.18. You can get the DNC shirt here.

If you want this type of shirt but don’t want to get it from the DNC, a designer on Etsy has a similar one available. It’s green and reads “I really care. Do u?” The designer writes that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to benefiting the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, and will help “provid(e) breakfast for 15-food insecure kids via partnership with our local food bank and Breakfast for Backpacks.”