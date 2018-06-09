Haley Reed: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Haley Reed, a 35-year-old high school choir director from Kentucky, is accused in the alleged rape and sodomy of a student.

Reed worked at an Oldham County High School. She is but the latest female teacher in the United States to be accused of inappropriate – and criminal – behavior with a student. You can read about more of those other cases later in this story.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Accuse Haley Reed of Having a Sexual Relationship With a Juvenile Student

In a press release, the Oldham County police said that they had arrested Haley A. Reed, of LaGrange, on June 7, 2018 after the Oldham County District Court issued an arrest warrant.

Police began their investigation in “response to information regarding a sexual relationship involving Mrs. Reed, a teacher at Oldham County High School and a juvenile student there.”

2. Haley Reed Confessed to Having Sex with the Juvenile Student Eight Times, Police Allege

ALERT: @OCPDKY has announced the arrest of an @OldhamCoSchools employee by the name of Haley Reed. She is a teacher at OCHS. See below: pic.twitter.com/0qhuGiaeao — Aaron Ellis (@aaronellis01) June 8, 2018

The police statement alleges that, between April 1 and June 1, 2018, “Mrs. Reed admitted engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the juvenile student approximately eight times. All incidents occurred after hours on school property.”

According to police, Reed was charged with multiple counts of rape in the third degree, sodomy in the third degree and unlawful transaction with a minor, 1st degree. She was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Detention Facility.

Oldham County High School is located in Buckner, Kentucky. Online records show that Haley Reed has lived in Louisville, Kentucky and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

3. Reed Was a Choir Director at the Local High School

RAPE ARREST: @OCPDKY say Haley Reed admitted to engaging in sex acts with a student at Oldham County High. @OldhamCoSchools says Reed has been with the district since 2008. She was a choir teacher. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/o5pSbkCpnl — Tre Ward (@TreWardWLKY) June 8, 2018

Haley Reed is married. Her bond is $25,000.

She was the choir director at the high school. The school’s website still lists her as occupying that position.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

4. The School District Pledged That Reed Would Have No More Contact With Students

#KY HS Teacher Haley Reed Arrested Sodomy Rape Of #Buckner Student On School Property https://t.co/XGVLbC4H7i pic.twitter.com/np4nYpHrg6 — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) June 8, 2018

“District administrators are aware of the charges against a teacher at Oldham County High School,” Oldham County Schools said in a statement. “We are cooperating with police during this investigation and the teacher will have no further contact with students for the remainder of the year.

Reed led choir performances at local Catholic Churches. “The Chorus will be joined by the Oldham County High School Chorale and Cantamus under director Haley Reed. They’ll be accompanied by the deep, resonant tones of organ music,” says one announcement of such an event.

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.