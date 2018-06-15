Jeremy John Webster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jeremy John Webster was identified by CBS Denver as the suspect accused of shooting four people – including two children – in the parking lot outside a Westminster, Colorado dental office. The motive for the mass shooting, which left one of the children dead, is unclear.

Westminster police have not yet named the alleged shooter, whom they have referred to as a person of interest, saying they are conducting line-ups. As a result, Heavy is not posting a photo of Jeremy Webster until police confirm his name. Heavy confirmed through jail records that Jeremy Webster was booked into the Adams County, Colorado jail at 1:39 a.m. on June 15, 2018. The Denver Post has also named Jeremy Webster as the suspect. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree murder extreme indifference and three counts of first-degree assault.

Breaking on #WestminsterDentalShooting.@CBSDenver learns suspect arrested early this morning is Jeremy Webster, 23. Being held on 2 Cts of first degree murder,1 count aggravated assault,1 count criminal attempt first degree murder. No bond. In court Monday — Brian Maass (@Briancbs4) June 15, 2018

The shooting, which unfolded in the afternoon hours of June 14, 2018, was the latest mass shooting to traumatize the United States. The first reports broke out of an active shooter near a dental office, and the suspect was still at large for several hours. The shooting occurred in the parking lot outside Comfort Dental at 80th and Sheridan. Jeremy John Webster, who is 23 and from Colorado Springs, was identified as the suspect by CBS Denver on the morning of June 15, 2018.

The suspect was arrested after a wildlife officer noticed his car. “From Colorado State Patrol – man is in custody in connection with shooting of 4 people in Westminster. A wildlife officer followed his car south on I-25 and he was eventually stopped near Castle Rock and taken into custody,” tweeted CBS4 reporter Brian Maas.

1. Jeremy Webster Has a Licence to Work in the Marijuana Industry

A lot of police focus on the silver SUV — does appear there are some gunshots on the outside of the SUV on the scene of a shooting outside a Westminster CO dentist office: https://t.co/p7HtB00TqZ pic.twitter.com/V1PCptnTig — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) June 14, 2018

Although it’s not yet clear what motivated the shootings, Webster, who is from the east coast originally, “holds an active license from the Colorado Department of Revenue allowing him to work in the marijuana industry,” CBS Local reported. However, the television station reported that it’s not clear whether he actually works in that industry, and he has no criminal history in Colorado. There is no indication at this point that the license bore any relevancy to the shooting; it’s simply a biographical detail at this point. Heavy has confirmed the license through Colorado records you can see here.

Online records reviewed by Heavy show Jeremy Webster had addresses in New Jersey until showing up in Colorado in 2014.

Journalist Maas first reported the suspect’s name. Westminster police were unhappy with the television station for reporting the suspect’s name, writing Maas on Twitter, “Brian- not sure where you got your Info but we still needed to do photo line ups this morning.” He responded, “Arrest Info is from your jail and publicly posted jail records. @CBSDenver is currently not posting a photo/video of suspect. Name: WEBSTER, JEREMY DOB: 04/15/1995 Sex: M Date of Booking: 6/15/2018 1:39:35AM Booking No. : 201800009264 Docket No. : 18ADVISAL.”

Westminster police then wrote Maas on Twitter, “Yes but we asked for some help in not posting it. You’re not posting a pic but someone will….” However, Heavy will also not run a photo of the suspect until Westminster police give the okay for that to occur due to the pending lineups. The organization is also naming Webster because his name has already been published.

The person of interest was just handcuffed and taken into a Westminster police car. We are not showing a photo of him at this point to respect @WestminsterPD wishes. #9News pic.twitter.com/uvjVYBeZ1Z — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 15, 2018

Police said they were notified of the shooting in the afternoon hours of June 14, 2018. It occurred in the parking lot of a business at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. “Shooting occurred at 3:05 in parking lot of business at 80/Sheridan. Ofc discovered 4 GSW vics when they arrived on scene. All victims transported to area hospitals. No update on their conditions,” Westminster police wrote when the incident first broke.

The police also noted, “We are investigating a disturbance with weapons in a business parking lot at 104th Ave and Federal Blvd.” Photos showed police were focusing their investigation on a silver SUV at the scene.

2. Westminster Police Aren’t Sure of the Motive & Jeremy Webster Is an Unaffiliated Voter

Shooting suspect vehicle is a 2010 Black 4-Door Toyota Corolla, Colorado License Plate #NPQ-091. Similar vehicle image to vehicle: pic.twitter.com/zakFW1y5lF — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

Police indicated that they are not sure what the motive is for the crime.

“We believe we have the person responsible for this incident in custody and there is not a danger to the public,” they reported in a press release on the evening of June 14, 2018.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the need to complete photo lines ups with several witnesses, we are not releasing the identity of the adult male at this time. We will release his information as soon as we complete the initial part of this investigation. We anticipate being able to release the identity of the suspect sometime tomorrow. At this time we do not have a motive for this crime.”

The scene “at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard is clear and all roadways have been re-opened,” Westminster police said.

Police released a description of the suspect vehicle early on, writing on Twitter, “Vehicle of Interest: Black Toyota 4 door” with a Colorado license plate of Co lic NPQ 091. Police added that “occupant(s) should be considered armed. Call 911 or WPD with info 303 658 4360.”

Vehicle of Interest: Black Toyota 4 door Co lic NOQ 091 occupant(s) should be considered armed. Call 911 or WPD with info 303 658 4360 — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

The Denver Post reported that 20 people witnessed the shooting, and it’s not clear whether it was targeted or random. A witness told The Post that he “found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and his clothes saturated in blood,” saying, “He was very coherent. He was very calm.”

Voter records show that Jeremy John Webster of Colorado Springs is registered to vote. He is listed as an “unaffiliated voter” and his address was given as an apartment in Colorado Springs. His voting status was listed as active.

3. One of the Victims, a Child, Has Died

#Breaking: Shooting investigation in Westminster

— 80th Avenue is closed at Sheridan Boulevard

— unclear how many people were shot or the condition of the victims

LIVE LOOK: https://t.co/LTRNTG0ZXL pic.twitter.com/IXTdqgvuux — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) June 14, 2018

Although the conditions of the victims were not all known on the morning of June 15, 2018, at least one of them – a juvenile – had died. Heartbreaking scenes occurred outside the dental office where the child was killed.

Just saw a scene that brought me to tears. Brandy Navarette lives near the shooting. His 6-y/o granddaughter Lilly Diaz wanted to bring flowers for the little boy that died, she said. They brought flowers, a rosary & prayed in the parking lot. She asked me why he had to die. pic.twitter.com/glE2VoFSIt — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) June 15, 2018

“When officers arrived on scene, they found two adults and two children, suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in the news release. “All four victims were shot in the parking lot of the business complex. There were no additional victims in any of the businesses.”

Two of the victims were adults; two were children. The adult male who was shot was not related to the other three victims, Westminster police revealed.

The parking lot is quiet this morning. Where officers, evidence markers and police investigators swarmed yesterday now sits a baby bunny with a whimsical castle tower holding a sign for Children's Dentistry a few feet away. pic.twitter.com/PMYBaf9Jf1 — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) June 15, 2018

“An adult male who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. There is no relation between this victim and the below listed victims,” the police said. “An adult female and her two male children were also struck by gunfire. The female and one of the children sustained life threatening injuries and are in critical condition. A juvenile male succumbed to his injuries.”

4. The Mass Shooting Occurred Outside a Dental Office

Big police presence outside Comfort Dental in Westminster at Sheridan and 80th in response to a shooting. I'll have more details for you as I get them. pic.twitter.com/0GAM9UoBzq — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) June 14, 2018

Initial reports said that the shootings occurred inside a dental office, but that later proved untrue. They occurred in a parking lot outside a dental office in a busy area of Westminster, Colorado.

According to 9News Denver, “4 shooting victims at the Cedar Wood Square parking lot in Westminster, CO, outside the dentist office.”

Children’s Dentistry of Westminster posted a statement on Facebook. “We want to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of support we received after the tragic and senseless incident that occurred today. We ask that you keep the victims in your thoughts and prayers. We would like to give a special thanks to the Westminster fire and police department who responded quickly and immediately took action. We are truly thankful for their efforts today. All Children’s Dentistry staff are now home and safe. Our office will be closed until Monday, June 18,” it read.

5. A Witness Described a Deliberate Shooting

#BREAKING Shooting reported near 80th and Sheridan in Westminster https://t.co/U5wCtKFjjm pic.twitter.com/88vbFuZ37i — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) June 14, 2018

9News Denver reported, “Owner of a car shop near the dentist office said he heard 7-8 ‘deliberate’ gunshots.”