Joseph Hattey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Hattey, a physicist at Michigan State University, is accused of performing bestiality with a basset hound named Flash.

The bizarre accusations are pending in a Michigan court, and it’s the latest negative story to hit MSU, which was rocked with the allegations involving women’s gymnastics and Larry Nassar. MSU stressed that Hattey’s position didn’t entail contact with students or animals, and the alleged basset hound assault didn’t occur on campus or involve a dog owned by the university.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Hattey’s attorney said, “Mr. Hattey pleaded not guilty in court today and looks forward to addressing the fact of the matter during the preliminary examination.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hattey Is Accused of Bestiality for Allegedly Penetrating the Dog

Hattey, 50, of Holt, Michigan was accused by Michigan’s attorney general of two counts of bestiality, otherwise known as committing a crime against nature.

In a press release, the Attorney General said that the crime is “a 15-year felony for allegedly penetrating a dog with both his hand and penis.”

The AG continued: “Hattey, an employee of Michigan State University, is not alleged to have conducted the acts on campus or with an animal owned by the university.”

According to the attorney general, the investigation “was conducted by Ingham County Animal Control in conjunction with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The dog has been removed from harm and is currently in the custody of Ingham County Animal Control. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

It’s not clear how the alleged incidents came to light.

2. Hattey Worked as a ‘Health Physicist’ at MSU

Health Physicist at Michigan State University. That’s the title that Hattey used on LinkedIn, where he said he was based in East Lansing, Michigan.

On LinkedIn, he wrote that he had held the position for two years. He described his duties as providing “support for all aspects of the Michigan State University radiation safety program and operations.”

Hattey listed his main duties as including: “collects and reports radiation safety and compliance data; EHS laboratory maintenance, safety and compliance; sample collection, analysis, and reporting; radiation safety inspections and documentation; supports all radiation safety program areas; assists with incident response; maintains files and documentation; assists in maintaining compliance with federal and state radiation licenses and permits, radiation safety rules, regulations, and guidelines.”

According to WILX, Hattey was arrested on the charges June 4, 2018 and arraigned “on a felony charge of sodomy.”

3. Hattey Once Held a Job in ‘Animal Health’

Hattey wrote on LinkedIn that he was a laboratory technician at the Michigan State University Diagnostic Center for Population and Animal Health. He held that position for more than 12 years.

Under education, he listed East Michigan University in medical technology with a specialty in microbiology. According to Daily Beast, Animal Control director John Dinon said that bestiality in Michigan is “not a very common thing” but the news site said it was not the first case he had heard of.

Hattey bonded out of custody, according to inmate records.

4. Hattey Previously Worked as a Radiation Safety Technologist at the University

Joseph Hattey has held a series of positions at Michigan State University. He said on LinkedIn that he was previously a radiation safety technologist at the university.

His duties there included similar duties to the health physicist job. Among his duties: “Provides support for all aspects of the Michigan State University radiation safety program and operations; main duties include: collects and reports radiation safety and compliance data; EHS laboratory maintenance, safety and compliance; sample collection, analysis, and reporting; radiation safety inspections and documentation” and other things.

He also assisted the university “in maintaining compliance with federal and state radiation licenses and permits, radiation safety rules, regulations, and guidelines.”

5. It’s Been a Bad Few Years for Michigan State

Although Joseph Hattey’s case is unrelated, Michigan State University has been reeling from a series of accusations relating to sexual crimes.

Larry Nassar was the former director of sports for Michigan State and team doctor for Olympic gymnastics. He was accused of sexual assault “by more than 150 women, including several Team USA gymnasts,” Fox News reported.

As for the Hattey case, Michigan State University released a statement to WILX-TV. It reads: “Michigan State University was informed by the MSU Police Department on April 17 of a criminal investigation against Joseph Hattey, a health physicist with the Environmental Health and Safety Unit (note this position does not work with students, patients or animals). Hattey was immediately put on administrative suspension, pending the investigation. The university has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials on this matter. MSUPD is providing digital forensic support in the investigation.”