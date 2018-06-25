Pawnee Fire Map: Location of Fire & Evacuations

Pawnee Fire Map: Location of Fire & Evacuations

Pawnee Fire

Google Maps & YubaNet Pawnee Fire

The Pawnee Fire has grown to more than 8,000 acres and is threatening 600 structures, with more than 22 destroyed. Mandatory evacuations have already been issued for the fire, which officials are working hard to contain. Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency in Lake County because of the fire. Low humidity, erratic winds, and above normal temperatures are helping the fire grow, officials said. Read on for more details about the fire, including maps of its location and information about current evacuations and damage.

The fire was first reported the evening of June 23, and it’s grown ever since, according to CAL FIRE.

Maps of the Pawnee Fire

The fire is currently at 8,200 acres and is 0 percent contained. You can see a map of the fire above, from YubaNet.com and Google. The fire is located five miles northeast of Clearlake Oaks, California. Here’s another map of the fire below. The full PDF of the map can be accessed here.

And another site for tracking the fire:

Mandatory Evacuations Were Ordered for Spring Valley

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the entire Spring Valley community, CAL FIRE reported. This includes all roads off of Old Long Valley Road and New Long Valley Road, north of Highway 20. The evacuations also include Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Rd, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin.

For the latest details and updates, visit the Lake County Sheriff’s Office website.

An evacuation center was set up at Lower Lake High School, and animal staging is located at the Social Service Center at 15975 Anderson Ranch Parkway in Lower Lake, California.

Road closures from the fire include New Long Valley Road at Highway 20 and Old Long Valley Road at Highway 20.

Here are photos and videos of the Pawnee Fire.

This is a developing story.

