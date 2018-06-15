Rapper Rich The Kid Hospitalized After Attack in Home Invasion

According to the ABC7 News, rapper Rich The Kid was robbed and attacked in a “violent home invasion robbery in Los Angeles Friday morning.”

The news station reported that Los Angeles police confirmed the home invasion occurred at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Wilshire Boulevard. It was reported that the rapper was “physically assaulted and sustained minor injuries. Authorities said cash and other items were taken during the crime.”

According to reports the police apparently are looking for a number of possible suspects though no descriptions were provided to the media as of Friday afternoon.

It’s reported he was robbed at gunpoint. The Daily Mail is reporting that the “beating was so severe both he and his girlfriend Tori Brixx were admitted to the hospital. Photos of the star in his hospital bed with tubes in his arms have already been shared.” It’s reported home invaders “left with a significant amount of cash and jewelry.”

The robbery and assault reportedly occured at Brixx’s house.

Rich The Kid posted a photo to his Instagram page of him on a hospital gurney with what appears to be a neck brace and possible bandages. He did not post a comment with the photo on his verified account.

Rich The Kid’s new album “The World Is Yours,” came out this year. He’s known for songs “New Freezer” with Kendrick Lamar and his cut “Plug Walk.”

Rich The Kid and Lil Uzi Vert had a confrontation in Philadelphia a few weeks. According to Billboard, the rappers have been exchanging jabs in a beef not just on social media but, it’s reported, since Rich The Kid “recently topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart, has let the conflict spill over into the booth.”

The Atlanta rapper shared a a ‘diss’ track on Instagram a few months ago making only thinly veiled references to the “Money Longer” MC. Some suggested before the March 30 drop of ‘The World Is Yours’ it was just promotional. Or maybe not.