How to Watch ‘Reverie’ Live Online

Reverie, NBC’s latest science fiction drama, centers on a former hostage negotiator who takes a job-saving people whose minds are lost in advanced virtual reality simulation. Be sure to tune into the show tonight, Wednesday, at 10pm ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Sarah Shahi stars on Reverie as Mara Kint. Shahi, 38, is a former NFL cheerleader and television actress. She played Kate Reed in USA’s Fairly Legal in 2011, Carmen on The L Word, and Sameen Shaw on Person of Interest.

The actress was born and raised in Texas. Her mother is Spanish-Iranian, and her father is from Iran.

In a May interview with Syfy.com, Shahi opened up about what attracted her to the project upon readign it. “You know, Reverie was one of those projects that fell kind of exactly at the right time. My father had just passed, and I didn’t really have a great relationship with him. He was a drug addict. He was abusive. My mother and I were in and out of women’s shelters when I was younger.”

She continues, “Reverie was one of those pieces that I read and I felt like I was the perfect person to play it. She was so broken, she was trying to overcome the loss of her sister and her niece. She was being haunted by them throughout the series. And then on top of that you’ve got this new upcoming director named Steven Spielberg [laughs] — an opportunity to work with him. I felt like in a way I’d come full circle. Everything just made sense, you know?”

Shahi explains that she invested a lot of herself into this character; and a lot of herself into this role. “Because of everything that was going on with me personally at the time, this did become very personal, I was very raw… It was such a purging of so many things for me shooting this show.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of “Reverie” on NBC at 10pm ET/PT.