YNW Melly Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans are just now learning the news that Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Maurice Demons) was arrested on Saturday, June 30, 2018. And no, the news isn’t fake. Police records indicate that he was arrested in Florida early Saturday morning. This is a developing story. Here is what we know so far. This is a developing story.

1. YNW Melly Was Arrested Saturday Morning & Charged with Marijuana Possession & Possession of a Weapon

According to his arrest record, YNW Melly was arrested at 6:18 a.m. on Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol filed three charges against him. He was charged with Possession of a Weapon (Or Ammo By Convicted Fla Felon), Drug Equipment Possession (And/Or Use), and Marijuana Possession (but less than 20 grams.) He was charged with one count of each.

2. Court Records Indicate That No Bond Has Been Set & a Trial Is Scheduled for July 30

At this time, according to his arrest record, no bond has been set. It’s unclear at this time why. Court records also indicate that a trial date has been scheduled for YNW Melly. According to records, his trial date is scheduled for July 30, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in the circuit court. But other media sources have said a hearing is scheduled sooner than that.

3. Fader Just Posted a Story Praising His Music

Just a few days ago, Fader shared a story praising YNW Melly’s music. They described his style as “melody-driven but can also rap extremely well — can turn a love song into a gun song and a gun song into a sing along.” They said he was regaining momentum after being temporarily sidelined when he was in jail before.

4. YNW Melly Had Just Bought a House & Proudly Announced the News on Twitter

🙏🏾🌍 from a cell to a crib in less then a year hard work and prayer 💪🏾 Ynw pic.twitter.com/l8k5AbiCgg — Melly The Menace (@YNWMelly) June 29, 2018

Less than a day before his arrest, YNW Melly had shared on Twitter how proud he was of buying a new house. He wrote, “From a cell to a crib in less than a year hard work and prayer.” In fact, Melly had just been released from jail in March, after beating a case that might have ended up giving him a 15-year prison sentence, Fader reported.

5. His Fans Are Saddened By the News

YNW Melly’s fans have already taken to Twitter to share their sadness about the news. Here are examples of what they are saying.

buzzing Florida rapper @YNWMelly arrested NO BOND. for possession of firearm and weed. court hearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9kjwWRQAOS — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) June 30, 2018

Free @YNWMelly 😩😤 — C A D E N (@CaIlMeCaden) June 30, 2018

